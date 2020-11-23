In partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Brookshire Grocery Co. is preparing for the eventual distribution of free COVID-19 vaccinations once approved and ready.
The company said in a statement Monday that Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods pharmacies will offer the vaccine at no cost to the patients in order to maximize efforts to stop the virus spread.
“Our company is committed to supporting our communities and providing for our customers’ daily and essential needs,” Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co., said. “We are proud to participate in the plan to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines to best serve our communities. Our pharmacy team is actively enrolling with each state in order to be ready to safely administer vaccines when available. We care about our neighbors and are committed to doing what we can to lessen the impact of COVID-19.”
BGC pharmacy staff will undergo necessary training for the vaccine to be safely administered and make sure patients are educated about the process.
The company said updates regarding timing and distribution will be shared with the public as the process continues, the statement read.
BGC is continuing proactive and preventive measures for employees to be safe and healthy.