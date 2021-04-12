Beginning this week, Brookshire Grocery Co. will host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics in April on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Tyler.
The clinics will be held at the BGC Culinary Center in Tyler, and the vaccinations will be appointment only. People wanting the vaccine should bring their photo ID and insurance or Medicare Part B card if applicable.
People can register for an appointment at https://bit.ly/3wPrbCl.
Those who come for an appointment will receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for people age 16 and older. Those who are 16 and 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
According to BGC, these appointments can be scheduled up to seven days in advance. The clinics will only be administering the first doses, while the BGC pharmacy team will schedule for people to get their second dose.
In addition to this Tuesday and Thursday, the clinics will be held April 20, 22, 27 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the culinary center, located at 200 Rice Road next to Brookshire’s on Rice Road.
Face coverings or masks are encouraged. For safety, BGC said strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed in the company's stores.