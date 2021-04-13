Brookshire Grocery Co. is giving $50 BGC gift cards to its frontline workers who are receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.
BGC is paying employees for their time getting the vaccine and hosting vaccine clinics. The company said it's encouraging its employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine when available to protect them and limit the spread of the virus.
“Our company’s top priority is the safety of our employee-partners and customers. Our goal is to give employee-partners the opportunity to be vaccinated so we can return to our normal protocols and operations,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co.
“We are proud to have been supporting the goal of keeping our communities safe by offering these vaccinations to our employee-partners and the public. Providing this service will help maximize efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus," Brookshire continued. "We care about the communities we serve through our stores and are committed to doing what we can to lessen the impact of COVID-19.”
Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods pharmacies in Texas are working to serve citizens with allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state to assist people on the pharmacies' waiting lists, the company stated.
As doses come in from the state, Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods pharmacies are administering the vaccines to the public to "support the goal of keeping communities safe by offering this vaccine at no cost to patients," the company statement read.
More information about BGC's vaccination efforts can be found at brookshires.com/covid-19-information.