SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Valerie Kay Holcomb, 49, of Tyler, with deadly conduct and three counts of abandonment or endangering a child (criminal negligence). Holcomb was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day. She had a bonds totaling $8,000.
Deputies charged Stanley Eugene Jones, 54, of Tyler, with three counts of deadly conduct and abandonment or endangering a child (criminal negligence). Jones was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $10,000.
Deputies charged Joshua David Julian, 41, of Tyler, with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, two counts of theft of a firearm and theft of property between $750 and $2,500 by check. Julian was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $275,000 bond.
Deputies charged Ramiro Conde Lazo, 58, of Tyler, with assault class C. Lazo was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $500 bond.
Deputies charged Holly Elizabeth Parks, 46, of Jacksonville, with fraud use/possession of less than five identifying information items. Parks was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $5,000.
Deputies charged J Lan Marquel Scott, 23, of Chandler, with assault causing bodily injury (family violence). Scott was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day. He had a $2,500 bond.
Deputies charged Arturo Urbano-Morales, 29, of Gilmer, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Urbano-Morales was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day. He had a $1,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Probation officers charged Dvonte Marquese Valentine, 22, of Tyler, with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000. Valentine was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day. He had a $100,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Nikki Sarda Bell, 35, of Tyler, with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000. Bell was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $2,500 bond.
Officers charged Montrell Devante Brown, 27, of Tyler, with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 and assault causing bodily injury. Brown was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day. He had bonds totaling $30,000.
Officers charged Daniel Jonathan Gasca, 30, of Tyler, with assault intentionally and recklessly hindering breath or circulation of a family member. Gasca was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $30,000 bond.
Officers charged Jovonte Raydon Penrice, 21, of Spring, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Penrice was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday without bond.
Officers charged Angela Marie Plentywolf, 17, with assault causing bodily injury of a family member. Plentywolf was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $1,000 bond.
TROUP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Cody Michael Fagan, 26, of Troup, with sexual assault. Fagan was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $250,000 bond.