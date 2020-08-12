If it weren’t for marching band, Emily Phonsnasinh, a senior drum major at Mineola High School, wouldn’t be going to school this year.
At least, not in person.
“I know I’d be doing online (learning) if I wasn’t in the band,” Phonsnasinh said. “I think it’s important to keep programs like this going.”
Phonsnasinh is one of dozens of members of East Texas marching bands who are glad to be back in the swing of things.
She just hopes people are accepting of the COVID-19 precautions that make participating possible.
“We want it to be comfortable for the skeptical people,” she said. “We’re not going to slack on anything.”
The protocols, which range from maintaining proper social distance to wearing masks during practice and more, take a little bit of getting used to, at first, students say.
But they don’t change the fact that across East Texas, band students are “all in this together,” and working hard to improve their musical and marching skills.
“It’s not just on the field,” Whitehouse senior head drum major Alyssa Otero said. “We want to be united on and off the field.”
Whitehouse ISD Director of Bands Tom Mensch said Wednesday morning was the first time for the full band to practice outside and the last day of practice until the first day of school.
He said students have been responding well to COVID-19 precautions.
Mensch said Whitehouse band students are developing their marching fundamentals and music skills at this time.
Between Aug. 1 through Sept. 7, marching bands can hold supervised marching and visual fundamentals on campus while adhering to safety guidelines, according to the University Interscholastic League.
Bands cannot work on contest materials until Sept. 7, UIL stated.
Mensch noted that is about the same date of when Whitehouse would begin contest practice work.
Prior to Aug. 1, bands were allowed to work on supervised marching fundamentals for up to 20 hours, according to UIL.
Mensch said band members leave their masks on their chin when playing instruments and back on their face when they stop, he said.
“We’re doing everything we can,” Mensch said. “Just maintaining the distance and making sure we’re not doing anything that could possibly infect (people).”
As a 5A school district, Whitehouse football games have been delayed, Mensch said.
He said it’s unknown if marching bands will be traveling to away games due to capacity concerns, but the band will definitely be playing at home games.
Otero and senior William Chenowenth, assistant drum major, are both enjoying seeing their fellow band members again.
Otero said the band is responding well to wearing masks and spreading out.
“We’re going to have to adjust and be able to adapt,” she said.
Chenowenth said the band students get to interact in the same way except slightly distanced from each other.
“It’s been fun,” Chenowenth said. “It’s just been a little different with the masks and having to be distant. I think it’s been a little bit challenging but after a while you kind of get used to it.”
Last Friday, the Mineola High School marching band students came together for one of its practices at the football field.
The marching band’s motto for this year is “Band Together,” which works well with an amount of unknown factors regarding COVID-19, Mineola ISD Band Director Chris Brannan said during last Friday’s practice.
“We want you to be here and we want to be safe,” he said. “We’re going to have to work through a lot of situations and adjustments.”
Band members are distancing themselves and receiving temperature checks and health screenings. The students are also trying to minimize the touching of equipment, Brannan said.
“We’ve got a good group of kids,” he said. “They’ll conform to whatever situation and what needs to be done.”
As the band practices continue, Phonsnasinh said she wants to ensure underclassmen have a good experience and seniors enjoy their last year.
“I think a lot of it is uncertain but the most important thing to me is band,” she said. “It’s motivating to see that a lot of people did come back and they’re willing to adapt, even though it’s difficult.”
Brannan said some students are enrolled in band virtually due to COVID-19 concerns instead of physically participating in practices and performances.
A lot of invitational contests have been canceled, but he currently plans to host the annual Mineola Marching Festival on Oct. 12. One of the unknown factors is the level of capacity, Brannan said.
Mineola band students are ready to come back to school, Brannan noted.
“They’re excited to be in the school system where they can be with their friends and around people,” he said.