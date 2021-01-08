People can sign up for the Northeast Texas Public Health District's waiting list for the next COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru vaccinations. All available appointments for Friday and Saturday at Harvey Hall filled up.
In a statement Friday, NET Health said only people who made an appointment should be able to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
Those without an appointment are asked to enroll in NET Health's waiting list at NETHealthCOVID19.org/RegisterForYourFirstModernaVaccine. Those on the waiting list will be the first contacted when the next drive-thru vaccine clinic is scheduled by the NET Health Immunizations Department.
"Anyone who received their first Moderna vaccine from any of the drive-thru vaccine clinics at Harvey Hall last week or this week will be contacted later this month in order to schedule their second appointment to complete their COVID-19 vaccination series," said George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health.
This vaccine requires a second dose at least 28 days after the first shot.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is distributing the Moderna vaccine to NET Health, local pharmacies, hospitals, and community clinics throughout East Texas.
NET Health's clinic includes Tiers 1A and 1B of the vaccine distribution plan.
Tier 1A includes first responders (firefighters, ambulance workers and police officers), last responders (funeral home employees and medical examiners), school nurses, home health workers and health care workers who provide direct care to patients. Tier 1B includes people age 65 and older and anyone 16 and older who have at least one chronic medical condition.