Any adult in Texas will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting next week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services announced Tuesday that vaccine supplies will increase next week and vaccine allocation to any adult can begin next Monday, March 29.
DSHS noted that "great strides" have been made in getting priority groups, such as people 50 and older, health care workers, school and child care employees, vaccinated.
The state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel recommended opening vaccination to everyone who falls under the current Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorizations to protect as many Texans as possible, according to DSHS.
“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel. “As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death — such as older adults.”
DSHS is asking vaccine providers to prioritize people who are 80 years old and above when making appointments and help those in that age group (whether or not they have an appointment) by moving them to the front of the line.
In addition to opening up the vaccination eligibility, DSHS will launch a website for people to register for a shot through some public health providers. The public can enroll in the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to identify upcoming vaccine clinics hosted by DSHS or participating local health departments. The person will be notified when new clinics and appointments become available. People can find more vaccination opportunities at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine.
While online registration is the best option for most, according to DSHS, the department will set up a toll-free number to provide assistance with making an appointment with a participating provider or finding another location that has the vaccine.
So far, Texas has administered over 9.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, equating to over 6 million people with at least one dose and over 3 million fully vaccinated. Most vaccines are authorized for people 18 years old and older, while the FDA has allowed the Pfizer vaccine to be used for people 16 and older.