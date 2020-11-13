After reviewing past information from the state of Texas' death certificates, the COVID-19 death counts in several East Texas counties, including Smith County, have soared, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District on Friday.
In a news release, NET Health showed the overall Smith County death toll rise from 97 to 186. Out of the current 186 deaths, 127 are considered confirmed to be COVID-19 related, while 59 are deemed as probable.
Out of these confirmed or probable deaths, 127 are Tyler residents.
The health district said its COVID-19 death information primarily comes from area hospitals and nursing homes, but the state has reported larger numbers of COVID-19 deaths per county on their statistics dashboard by using death certificate data.
"We have been given the ability to access the state of Texas’ death certificate data to compare the deaths that we had previously reported versus the state of Texas’ reporting documents, and our databases have been updated to include this additional death information," NET Health said in the statement.
NET Health noted that the increase is because of the state data and NET Health information coming together, not a recent jump in deaths.
Also, on Friday, NET Health reported 65 confirmed virus cases for a cumulative count of 5,219. Recoveries are at 3,704, while probable recoveries are at 938.
Active cases are now at 1,388 in Smith County. There are also 2,818 probable diagnoses.
A total of 176 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Friday.
Four Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, one detention officer is COVID-19 positive as of Thursday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other counties
Due to the new information from the state, the other six counties in NET Health's coverage area also saw a jump in total death numbers that is not attributed to a recent surge in fatalities.
Gregg County jumped from 53 overall virus deaths to 103, which includes 61 confirmed and 42 labeled as probable.
Gregg County also added 31 confirmed cases for a total of 2,893. Recoveries are at 2,225, according to NET Health.
The county also has 1,286 probable cases and 461 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County’s death toll jumped from 30 to a new count of 53. Thirteen of the 53 deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
The county’s confirmed case count rose by 22 to 1,551, NET Health said.
Recoveries remained at 958. There are 557 probable diagnoses and 183 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll rose from 30 to 42 after the addition of the state data. Out of 42 deaths, 10 are listed as COVID-19 being the probable cause.
Van Zandt County’s case count increased by 31 to 894. There are 412 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries are at 558. A total of 100 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County rose from 25 to new count of 46. Out of the total deaths, 12 are listed as the virus being a probable cause.
The county's virus cases rose by six to 1,141. Confirmed recoveries are at 922, while probable recoveries are now at 245, the health district reported. There are 442 probable cases.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
The Wood County death toll rose from 28 to 50 due to the state data. Out of the total deaths, nine are listed as probable.
Wood County’s confirmed count increased by 16 to a cumulative count of 777, while there are 379 probable diagnoses. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 626. There are 141 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
Rains County rose in COVID-19 deaths from three to six. Out of the total deaths, two are deemed as probable.
The county has 126 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 78 recoveries. There are 118 probable cases and 43 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.