Even a chill with in the air, Gail DeLong, of Mineola, said her 92-year-old mother was excited to see caring people, including some in costume, parade around while keeping “six pumpkins” distance Thursday evening.
Petal Hill and Rose Trail Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tyler hosted a joint, socially distanced Halloween walking parade in the parking lot to raise residents’ spirits after being isolated for months due to COVID-19.
DeLong said it was wonderful to see her mother, Helen Howell, and the other residents come out of the facility and interact with other people from a distance.
“They get so lonely in there,” DeLong said. “They really want to see people. Most them don’t know why they can’t go out. I think she likes it, even though it’s cold.”
Keith Koehler, administrator for Rose Trail Nursing and Rehabilitation, said the parade was a fantastic way to brighten the residents’ days.
The facilities received approval from state officials to allow a socially distanced parade event. And in the spirit of the spooky Halloween season, the barrier for the parade featured pumpkins each placed six feet apart.
Often on Halloween, kids would get to come inside to trick-or-treat with the residents, but due to COVID-19 restrictions this year, that’s just not possible.
“We wanted to do something special for them,” Koehler said. “It’s always special for them to see other kids and their grandkids.”
DeLong comes to see her mom twice a week at Petal Hill as her designated caregiver – a practice that was recently approved by Gov. Greg Abbott. DeLong said her brother comes to see their mom once a week as well.
Howell first came to Petal Hill in March just as the shutdowns of nursing and assisted living facilities were beginning.
“It’s hard on all of us,” she said. “I don’t know if she’ll be able to come home.”
DeLong added that what her mom misses most is “puppy dog, Sassy.” Before going to the facility, Howell also loved spending time in the garden.
“She misses being able to see her family and little ones because she’s always been a great caregiver,” DeLong said.
Prior to Thursday, Howell’s granddaughter Shana Trujillo, of Tyler, could only see her grandma through the glass window and doors of the facility.
She loves Howell’s kindness and sweetness about getting to see her family.
“It was nice to see her but I really wish I could hug her,” Trujillo said. “It’s always been easy to see her and now there’s restrictions. It’s kind of unbearable.”
Trujillo said Howell not being around family is the hardest part of the isolation in recent months.
Koehler said the residents were super excited to see more people and the staff is consistently creating activities to entertain the residents and using FaceTime to see their families.
“It’s tough for them, but they all know we’re doing the best to keep them safe,” he said.
He added that the nursing home hosted a Mother’s Day drive-thru parade in May that was a great success.
There are plans for more activities for residents, especially as Thanksgiving and Christmas get closer, he said.
The staff hopes Thursday’s parade will show the residents that brighter days are ahead and this was the just the beginning.