The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the November general election at every turn: delayed primaries, increased calls for mail-in ballots, election worker shortages and questions over when results will be finalized.
Smith County’s Election Administrator, Karen Nelson, has been juggling all these concerns and more as she readies the county for one of the most polarizing elections in recent history.
“I feel like anytime you’re facing a presidential election, it’s just a bigger machine,” Nelson said. “It’s just more supplies, more workers, more locations. But what I think makes this one different in my mind is the added pandemic.”
Because of COVID-19, there have been calls across the country for more access to mail-in ballots; Smith County is no exception.
“We have definitely seen an uptick in the amount of people calling to either find out about a mail ballot or get the paperwork started so they can vote by mail,” Nelson said.
As of Aug. 27, with two months left to go in election preparations, there have been 4,989 mail ballots requested. In 2016 there were a total of 5,530 mail-in ballots cast.
Applications to vote by mail in the general election are due by Oct. 23, Nelson said, and the county should have a ballot to a voter within seven days.
“I think the (Oct.) 23 deadline is a little bit tricky to get the ballot to the voter and then have the voter mail it back to us,” Nelson said. “There’s always a concern that the mail could be slowed down.”
During the county’s primaries, the election board hired 13 people to count mail-in ballots. For the upcoming election, Nelson said, they’re planning on hiring 30.
On Sept. 1, the Smith County Commissioners Court approved the purchase of 18 new electronic ballot counters and all software that went with it. Also on the agenda was an item for 50 curb-side voting machine carts, but that was removed before the vote.
Among other purchases they’re making for the election? Enough personal protective equipment for all 140,000 registered voters in Smith County.
“We’ve never thought of an election that way,” Nelson said. “You’ve never been told ‘plan to have a 100% turnout.’ That’s the biggest obstacle, we’re having to plan for 140,000 plus people that could come out and vote.”
Besides buying enough masks and gloves for poll workers, they’re also buying gloves and finger cots for voters — “so we can make it to where they can do ‘touch-free’ voting by using the finger covers,” Nelson said.
“You have to think about having enough workers, but having enough space for workers, and for the election workers and the voters and the voting machine,” Nelson said. “Do we even have enough space in the place we usually use? ... Do I have enough hand sanitizer, do I have enough masks, have I ordered enough gloves?”
Nelson is hopeful that at least 75% of Smith County’s registered voters will vote in the upcoming election. In 2016, voter turnout was 62.87%.
Buying enough supplies for poll workers also presents its own issues, though. The national primaries gave insight into one of this election’s most pressing concerns: a shortage of poll workers.
Most poll workers in Smith County are over 50, retired and have the time to volunteer — but their age puts them in the “at-risk” category for catching COVID-19. Now, these retirees are having to decide between their health and their public service.
“We are running into an issue of some of our people not wanting to serve,” Nelson said. “But at the same time, I feel like each day we’re getting phone calls of people that are volunteering.”
Nelson was planning on sending out notices to previous election judges within the next week, asking them to serve in this election.
“I could have potentially more people dropping out in another seven to 10 days, just once they get that appointment letter and really start thinking about, ‘Do I really want to serve?’ and all that,” Nelson said.
Poll workers are in charge of setting up polling stations, which may be a far more intensive process in this election cycle owing to the many planned COVID-19 precautions. With election booths having to be socially distanced and 6 feet marked out on the floor, poll workers will likely have to spend hours preparing election sites.
In previous election cycles, poll workers would meet for training in a large room to go over everything they needed to know for election day. But, once again, the pandemic has made that impossible, too.
Instead, Nelson proposed a new software that she hopes attract more workers: an election worker training website.
“I think it’s going to be a great tool because of COVID-19 and social distancing,” Nelson said. “We really don’t have the space to have over 300 people trained in-person to be able to space out and do it according to the guidelines. I think everyone will appreciate being able to get their training done either on their smartphone or on their home computer.”
Currently, Nelson isn’t worried about decreasing polling stations due to lack of workers but acknowledges that if there is an issue getting workers, the elections office may have to ask for help from the parties.
Elisabeth Gentry, the Smith County Republican Party Communications Director, says they’ve seen nothing but “enthusiasm” from their base about helping in the election.
“I’ve probably gotten more calls in the last week since the national convention with people looking for ways to get involved and help and be accessible to get the vote out,” Gentry said. “I haven’t seen a decrease in volunteer efforts, I’ve actually seen an increase.”
Gentry and other members of the party have been reaching out to previous election judges to ask them to volunteer again for this election cycle. Their base, Gentry said, is focusing on outreach and awareness for the upcoming election — from canvassing neighborhoods to hosting different pieces of training.
“We have people that followed all the safety procedures this last time, and I have not heard of a single case of an election worker contracting the virus,” Michael Tolbert, chair of the Smith Country Democratic Party, said. “We want to have enough poll workers, but we want people to make and informed decision about what’s best for them, so there’s a balance between that.”
The Democratic party, Tolbert said, is increasing educational outreach efforts ahead of the election. They’re working on disseminating misinformation like the falsehood that mail-in ballots are more prone to fraud.
“I really believe the voters can feel safe coming out in person,” Nelson said. “I just want the voters to know that we are doing and will be doing everything we can to make sure that they feel safe and everything when they come and cast a ballot.”
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. For more information about applying for mail-in ballots or other deadlines, visit the Smith County website.