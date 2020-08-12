Eight Smith County residents, whose ages range from 46 to 99, died due to COVID-19, causing the county’s virus death toll rise by 30%, local health officials reported Wednesday.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District said the Smith County death count has reached 34. The health district also recorded 58 new recoveries and 53 new virus cases. These numbers bring the Smith County cumulative case count to 2,666, which includes 819 recoveries.
The eight deaths include a 46-year-old Tyler man, 65-year-old Tyler man, 66-year old Tyler woman, 77-year-old Tyler man, 78-year-old Lindale woman, 83-year old Tyler woman, 98-year-old Tyler woman and a 99-year-old Bullard woman, according to NET Health.
A total of 148 East Texas patients are receiving treatment for COVID-19, which is up by three since Tuesday.
The 46-year-old man is now the youngest death in Smith County with the previous youngest death being a 56-year-old Troup man, according to NET Health.
The 99-year-old woman is now the oldest county resident to die. The previous eldest person was a 91-year-old Hideaway man, who was the first Smith County resident to die back in March, NET Health data shows.
NET Health CEO George Roberts extended prayers and condolences to the families of the 34 Smith County residents and all other northeast Texas residents who have died.
The previous 26 COVID-19 deaths in Smith County were 19 people from Tyler, two each from Lindale and Whitehouse, and one each from Bullard, Arp, Troup, Kilgore and Hideaway.
“Today’s announcement provides increased importance for everyone to exercise personal responsibility to help control the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, ” Roberts said.
NET Health continues to stress the importance of staying home when sick, physically distancing from others as much as possible, wearing a face covering while at any public location, disinfecting commonly used surfaces and washing hands as often as possible with soap and water for at least 30 seconds.
The Smith County COVID-19 death count does not include the death of Raul Rodriguez, 61, a Smith County Jail inmate who tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards that day.
Other counties
Gregg County recorded two new COVID-19 related deaths for a total of 31 on Tuesday. The county also added 69 recoveries and 14 new cases, according to the Gregg County Health Department.
There are 1,689 cumulative cases in Gregg County, including 494 recoveries and the 31 deaths.
Anderson and Wood counties also reported one COVID-19 related death each.
Anderson County recorded its seventh death, eight new cases and five recoveries. The county has 590 cumulative cases, including the deaths of seven Palestine residents and 204 recoveries, according to NET Health. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County added its 12th death, a Mineola resident. The county also recorded five new cases and five recoveries, according to NET Health.
There are 345 cases in Wood County, including 235 recoveries and the 12 deaths. The county’s previous death count includes five Winnsboro residents, five Mineola residents and an Alba resident, according to NET Health.
Henderson County has 664 total cases, including 226 recoveries and 11 deaths. The county’s deaths include five Athens residents, two Chandler residents and one person each from Malakoff, Mabank, Trinidad and Gun Barrel City, according to NET Health.
Van Zandt County has 434 cumulative cases, including 169 recoveries and 11 deaths. Deaths include four Canton residents, two Grand Saline residents, three Edgewood residents and one person each from Murchison and Wills Point, according to NET Health.
Rains County has 52 diagnoses, including 21 recoveries and the death of a 76-year-old man from Point, NET Health reported.
Smith County statistics
The Smith County joint information center typically updates recovery numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays. The center is made up of agencies, including the city of Tyler, Smith County, NET Health and Tyler ISD.
NET Health provides updates on remaining weekdays.
Of the 2,666 cases, 2,064 are in Tyler, 112 in Flint, 126 in Whitehouse, 181 in Lindale, 44 in Troup, 47 in Bullard, five in Overton, 20 in Arp, 24 in Winona, six in Kilgore, 26 in Hideaway, three in Gladewater and eight in Mineola.
Here is the age breakdown:
0-20, 499 cases
21-40, 941 cases
41-59, 676 cases
60-79, 436 cases
80 and over, 114 cases
Regarding gender, 1,242 are men and 1,424 are women.
Smith County Jail
According to the TCJS, 15 inmates and 11 detention officers from the Smith County Jail have an active case of COVID-19 as of Tuesday
Inmates are not included in regular Smith County COVID-19 counts, but jailers are if they live in the county. TCJS numbers do not include inmates or officers who may have recovered.
All inmates with COVID-19 are housed in a portion of the Smith County North Jail.