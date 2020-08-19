For the second consecutive day, Smith County recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths, making the virus death toll rise to 46.
Within the first three days of the week, the county has seen 11 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
On Wednesday, the Northeast Texas Public Health District said two 88-year-old Whitehouse women, a 53-year-old Tyler man and 88-year-old Whitehouse man died. The health district also reported 31 confirmed new cases and 25 probable diagnoses.
“Our prayers and condolences are extended to the families of the 46 Smith County residents who have died due to COVID-19,” George Roberts, NET Health CEO, said.
Confirmed recoveries rose by 13 for a total of 839, while probable recoveries increased by six for total of 52, according to NET Health.
Smith County has 2,928 confirmed cases and 370 probable diagnoses. There are 2,047 confirmed active cases and 314 probable active cases, according to NET Health.
Of the 46 COVID-19 related deaths in Smith County, 42 are considered confirmed, while four are classified as probable. All four of the deaths reported on Tuesday are confirmed to be COVID-19 related, according to NET Health.
Hospitalizations in Tyler decreased by 44 on Wednesday. A total of 132 East Texas patients are receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals.
NET Health categorizes COVID-19 reporting to include both probable and confirmed cases of the virus. This means that the number of total cases, active cases, new cases, recovered cases and deaths will now be separated into the two aforementioned categories.
School District Cases
Tyler ISD told parents Wednesday that a person at Tyler Legacy High School tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a letter from the school district, this person was identified at the beginning of the school day and they were removed from the Tyler Legacy campus.
Due to safety guidelines, this person is under quarantine at home and will be off campus for a minimum of 10 days. They can only return with improving symptoms and if they are fever free for 24 hours, the district stated.
The letter did not state if the person was an employee or student.
Tyler ISD’s announcement also said parents will be notified if their student had direct contact.
Wednesday was the first day of school for Tyler ISD students.
Smith County Jail
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 21 inmates and 12 detention officers from the Smith County Jail had an active case of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
One inmate, Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the TCJS that day.
Inmates are not included in regular Smith County COVID-19 counts, but jailers are if they live in the county. TCJS numbers do not include inmates or officers who may have recovered.
All inmates with COVID-19 are housed in a portion of the Smith County North Jail.
Other counties
Gregg and Van Zandt counties both reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday.
Gregg County saw its 34th virus death, a 60-year-old woman who had been hospitalized for a month, according to the Gregg County Health Department.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the woman had been in the ICU at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center the whole time. She had diabetes and other health issues, he said.
Cases rose by 18 for a total of 1,829, while recoveries remained at 820, according to the county health department.
Van Zandt County reported two new COVID-19 related deaths, a 97-year-old Wills Point woman and 69-year-old man, according to NET Health.
NET Health also reported seven confirmed new cases for a cumulative confirmed count of 476. There are 37 probable cases.
A total of 174 people have recovered and eight have likely recovered, NET Health reported. The county has seen 12 confirmed virus deaths and two probable deaths.
Henderson County has 741 confirmed and 75 probable cases. The county has 238 confirmed recoveries and three probable recoveries. There are a total of 12 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, according to NET Health.
Wood County has 374 confirmed cases and 21 probable cases. The county has 294 confirmed recoveries and five probable recoveries. There have been 13 confirmed virus deaths, NET Health reported.
Anderson County has 627 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 41 probable ones. There are 257 confirmed recoveries and five probable recoveries. Eleven Palestine residents have died due to COVID-19, according to NET Health. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Cherokee County has 1,307 cumulative cases, including 1,105 recoveries and two deaths. The deaths are a Wells resident and a Rusk resident, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department.
Smith County statistics
The Smith County joint information center typically updates recovery numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays. The center is made up of agencies, including the city of Tyler, Smith County, NET Health and Tyler ISD.
NET Health provides updates on remaining weekdays.
Of the 2,928 confirmed cases, 2,263 are in Tyler, 192 in Lindale, 145 in Whitehouse, 121 in Flint, 53 in Bullard, 50 in Troup, 33 in Winona, 27 in Hideaway, 20 in Arp, eight in Mineola, six in Kilgore, five in Overton and four in Gladewater.
Here is the age breakdown:
0-20, 544 cases
21-40, 1,016 cases
41-59, 732 cases
60-79, 500 cases
80 and over, 136 cases
Regarding gender, 1,358 are men and 1,570 are women.