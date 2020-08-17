Two Tyler residents and one person from Lindale have died due to COVID-19, causing the Smith County virus death toll to reach 38, the Northeast Texas Public Health District reported Monday.
Of the 38 COVID-19 related deaths in Smith County, 34 are considered confirmed, while four are classified as probable. All three of the deaths reported on Monday are confirmed to be COVID-19 related, according to NET Health.
The 35 deaths recorded before Monday include 23 Tyler residents, three Lindale residents, two from Whitehouse, two from Bullard and one person each from Troup, Hideaway, Arp, Kilgore and Flint, according to NET Health data.
The health district also recorded 89 confirmed new cases and six probable cases on Monday. There are 2,839 confirmed cumulative cases and 343 probable cases.
Confirmed recoveries also rose by 36 on the same day for a new total of 819. Probable recoveries have remained at 37 since Friday, according to NET Health. The county has 1,986 confirmed active cases and 292 probable active diagnoses.
On Friday, NET Health amended its COVID-19 reporting procedures to include both probable and confirmed cases of the virus. This means that the number of total cases, active cases, new cases, recovered cases and deaths will now be separated into the two aforementioned categories.
Positive antigen tests are categorized as a “probable case” of COVID-19 until the individual has been administered a Polymerase Chain Reaction test. If a person’s PCR laboratory result is positive, the person is then categorized as a “confirmed case” of COVID-19.
School District Cases
A Bullard ISD staff member, who was at the primary school campus on Friday, tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter to parents Monday, Bullard ISD Superintendent Jack Lee said district officials have determined this staff member did not come in close contact with students, staff or areas accessed by students or staff.
Lee said operations at the primary school will continue as usual and the district will provide families with future updates.
Bullard ISD's first day of school is Wednesday.
Last Friday, Troup ISD said a high school student athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.
Because of the positive test, Troup ISD said officials are notifying parents of students who may have had contact with the athlete. Affected areas are also being sanitized deeply at the high school.
The student who tested positive is on the junior varsity volleyball team. All JV volleyball activities have been canceled until further notice, the district said Friday.
Troup ISD employees and students are being asked to continue following safety guidelines and social distance. The district said parents will be notified whenever a student tests positive for the virus.
Both school districts encouraged people to watch for COVID-19 related symptoms.
Smith County Jail
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 21 inmates and 12 detention officers from the Smith County Jail had an active case of COVID-19 as of Sunday.
One inmate, Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the TCJS that day.
Inmates are not included in regular Smith County COVID-19 counts, but jailers are if they live in the county. TCJS numbers do not include inmates or officers who may have recovered.
All inmates with COVID-19 are housed in a portion of the Smith County North Jail.
Other counties
Neighboring Anderson County added four new COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend, which brought the total to 11, according to NET Health.
Anderson County also added 10 new cases for a cumulative count of 653, including 259 recoveries and the 11 deaths, the health district reported. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
To the east, Gregg County has 47 new virus cases and 118 recoveries since Friday, according to the Gregg County Health Department.
Gregg County has 1,784 total cases, including 746 recoveries and its 33 previously recorded deaths, the county health department said.
Cherokee County has 1,261 cumulative cases, including 1,160 recoveries and two deaths. The deaths are a Wells resident and a Rusk resident, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department.
As of Friday, Henderson County has 697 confirmed and 69 probable cases. The county has 224 confirmed recoveries and three probable recoveries. There are a total of 11 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, according to NET Health.
Van Zandt County has 446 confirmed cases and 69 probable ones. The county has 161 confirmed recoveries and eight probable recoveries. There have been 10 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths and one probable COVID-19 death, based on NET Health data as of Friday.
Wood County has 360 confirmed cases and 18 probable cases. The county has 250 confirmed recoveries and five probable recoveries. The confirmed COVID-19 death count remained at 12, according to NET Health from Friday.
Smith County statistics
The Smith County joint information center typically updates recovery numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays. The center is made up of agencies, including the city of Tyler, Smith County, NET Health and Tyler ISD.
NET Health provides updates on remaining weekdays.
Of the 2,839 confirmed cases, 2,196 are in Tyler, 189 in Lindale, 138 in Whitehouse, 119 in Flint, 50 in Bullard, 47 in Troup, 31 in Winona, 27 in Hideaway, 20 in Arp, eight in Mineola, six in Kilgore, five in Overton and three in Gladewater.
Here is the age breakdown:
0-20, 530 cases
21-40, 995 cases
41-59, 709 cases
60-79, 476 cases
80 and over, 129 cases
Regarding gender, 1,318 are men and 1,521 are women.