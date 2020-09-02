Due to concerns over COVID-19, this year's Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Tyler has been moved to 2021.
Townsquare Media announced the cancellation of the 2020 festival, which was originally scheduled for May 2 and then postponed to Oct. 11. The festival is now set for May 1, 2021. All ticket holders will have the option for a full refund and requests can be made at RedDirtBBQFest.com.
“While we are saddened and disappointed to have to postpone the event, the health and safety of our attendees, restaurants, vendors, sponsors, employees and volunteers has to come first. We are honored by the loyalty that our fans and listeners continue to show us each year and we are committed to making the 2021 festival an even better experience for everyone,” Carleen Dark, market president of Townsquare Media in the Tyler-Longview market, said.
For the 2021 festival, entertainment will include Parker McCollum, Josh Abbott Band & the rest of the original 2020 line up.