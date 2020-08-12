Two Henderson High School students and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19, the school district reported Wednesday.
Henderson ISD said the students and employee were last at the high school on Friday, Aug. 7 and they passed a routine screening before coming to campus.
The employee did not have close contact with students and they have not been in a classroom setting, the district said.
Staff and parents of students who may have had contact with the students or employee with COVID-19 have been notified, HISD added.
"We have cleaned and sanitized the areas of campus where the students and staff member had contact," the district said in a statement. "We will continue our daily screenings and the requirement that all students and staff wear masks on campus."
Out of caution, Henderson ISD is asking students and staff to check their health for symptoms regularly for the next 10 to 14 days.