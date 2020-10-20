Ten Smith County residents, including one 35-year-old Tyler man, recently died with COVID-19 as a related cause, bringing the county's virus death toll to 82.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported the following deaths of a 55-year-old Tyler woman, a 67-year-old Tyler man, a 68-year-old Tyler woman, a 69-year-old Whitehouse man, a 72-year-old Flint woman, a 76-year-old Tyler woman, a 78-year-old Tyler man, a 79-year-old Tyler woman and a 94-year-old Tyler woman, along with the 35-year-old Tyler man.
“We ask everyone to please follow public health recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19, such as staying home if you are sick, physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a mask at public locations, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds,” George Roberts, NET Health CEO, said.
Out of the 82 virus-related deaths, 13 list the virus as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
NET Health also recorded 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases for a total of 4,269. Confirmed recoveries rose by 150 to a cumulative count of 3,442.
Active confirmed cases are down to 758.
The county has added 38 probable cases. There are 1,710 probable cases in total and 652 probable recoveries.
A total of 140 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Tuesday.
Nine Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, one detention officer is COVID-19 positive as of Monday.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Other counties
In addition to the Smith County deaths, NET Health also reported virus-related deaths in Wood, Anderson and Henderson counties.
Within the seven counties covered by NET Health, there are 3,957 active cases, 238 COVID-19-related deaths and 9,572 recoveries, which is 69.5% of the 13,767 total confirmed cases.
The Wood County virus death toll rose by two, a 66-year-old woman and 74-year-old man both from Winnsboro, to 26. Three of those deaths are classified as probable, according to NET Health.
Wood County saw 10 new cases for a total of 621. Confirmed active cases are now at 78, while probable active cases are at 109.
The county’s total probable cases are at 168, NET Health reported. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 520. There are 56 probable recoveries.
Anderson County added six new cases for a total of 1,011. Confirmed recoveries jumped to 818, while probable recoveries are now at 168, the health district reported. There are 273 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll remained at 24, with the most recent being a 91-year-old Palestine woman. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, six list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Henderson County added one new death, a 82-year-old Brownsboro woman, bringing its death toll to 25. One of these deaths lists COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Henderson County added 18 new cases for a confirmed count of 1,203, NET Health said.
Recoveries remained at 828. There are 314 probable diagnoses and five probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Gregg County added 26 new virus cases for a confirmed total of 2,470. The county’s death toll remained at 49. Out of the deaths, seven are considered to be probable.
Recoveries are at 2,097, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 737 probable cases and 371 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Van Zandt County’s total case count rose by six to 662. There are 188 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 534. Thirteen people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll remained at 28, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Rains County has 85 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 63 recoveries and three deaths. There are 56 probable cases and five probable recoveries, according to NET Health.