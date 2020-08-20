As of Thursday, August 20, 2,412 Smith County residents have recovered from COVID-19, including the addition of 1,573 confirmed recoveries that were announced today.
Asymptomatic individuals who are COVID-positive are designated as recovered from COVID-19 when 22 days have passed since the date their laboratory test specimens were collected.
Additionally, persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are considered recovered when at least 14 days have passed since symptoms first appeared, the individual has had improvement in symptoms and at least three days have passed while being fever-free without using fever-reducing medications.
COVID-19 recovery also means that the individual can resume previous activities, such as returning to work, participating in organized sports, and their normal activities of daily living.
There are currently 501 active cases, of which 26 of these are newly reported as of today, and a total of 2,955 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County.