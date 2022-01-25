Riley Bredbeck, 13, from Westminster, Vt., looks away when getting the Pfizer COVID-19 booster during a vaccine clinic that was hosted by Rescue Inc. at Bellows Falls Fire Department, Jan. 14, in Bellows Falls, Vt. The COVID-19 booster drive in the U.S. is losing steam, worrying health experts who have pleaded with Americans to get an extra shot to shore up their protection against the highly contagious omicron variant.