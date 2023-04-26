Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.