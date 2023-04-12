April is National Donate Life Month. This annual observation raises awareness about donation, encourages people to register as donors and honors those who have saved lives through donation.
Over 100,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for an organ transplant. And it’s estimated 20 patients die every day waiting in the U.S.
Here are answers to some common organ donation myths:
Myth: If I agree to donate my organs, my health care team won’t work as hard to save my life.
Fact: Your health care team focuses on saving your life — not somebody else’s.
Myth: Organ donation is against my religion.
Fact: Organ donation is consistent with the beliefs of most major religions, including Islam, most branches of Judaism and most Protestant faiths.
Myth: I’m under 18, so I’m too young.
Fact: Many states allow people younger than 18 to register, but your parents or legal guardian will make the final decision. Discuss your wish.
Myth: I’m too old to donate. Nobody would want my organs.
Fact: There’s no cutoff age for organs. The decision is based on medical criteria — not age.