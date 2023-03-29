Smith County Commissioners heard on Tuesday from Kevin Cashion of Gollob Morgan Peddy, PC on their findings of the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the Fiscal Year 2022.
“We did speak with (Smith County auditor) Ann (Wilson), went through in every detail with her,” Cashion said. “We appreciate her hard work -- her and her entire staff.”
Wilson worked with Cashion, as well as senior audit manager Jeff Moore and their accounting team to put together the financial report.
“It’s really a team effort… with our staff, their staff, they do an excellent job for you,” Cashion said.
Cashion kicked off the report findings by making note of the formatting change of the report.
“You’ll see the opinions look a little different than it was last year,” he said.
According to Cashion, the opinion is usually in the last paragraph of the report but it was moved to the first paragraph of the report.
“... I think (it's) a good move on behalf of the standards board because that’s the primary reason that you hire an audit firm is to render an opinion on your financial statements,” he said. “This is an unmodified, clean opinion. It’s the highest opinion we can render for the county. It's the same opinion we have rendered for the past several years we have been working with you.”
The firm made note of "significant events" that took place throughout the fiscal year, including $17.2 million new bonds issued to go toward future projects.
The second event had to do with a large reduction of net pension liability, Cashion said. The liability was a little over $19 million at the end of 2021 and "it went away" in fiscal year 2022, he said.
"You had a significant increase in the net investment income of your planned assets of a little more than over $40 million, that's where the significant change was," he said, noting the county went from a position of liability to a net pension asset of $8.5 million. "... You don't find this very often ... it depends a lot on the valuation of those planned assets."
In the end, the county's total expenses went from $106 million to $111.3 million for the fiscal year 2022. The county was able to tuck away an extra $5 million into the general fund balance.
After the report's key findings were presented, Wilson thanked the firm for its work.
“They (the accounting firm) spent about three months in our office,” Wilson said. “It was a big year. We made it through very well and appreciate their patience with us as we try and get ready.”
The commissioners also commented on the thoroughness of the report.
“It was a very good report,” said Commissioner Terry Phillips. “I wouldn't expect anything less of Smith County.”
Phillips asked if the report would be available online for citizens to view, which she confirmed it would be this week as she wanted the commissioners to hear it beforehand.
While the end results of the report were positive, Wilson reminded everyone to be cautious.
“You did have an increase to the general fund balance of about $5 million this year, and… most of that is due to increase of revenue through property taxes and in sales tax… and that’s great when we can put money in,” she said. “But this is going to be a tough year. I am not going too far into the budget but … don’t get too comfortable.”