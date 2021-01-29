Big 12 vs. SEC Challenge
One of my favorite parts of the college basketball season is the Big 12/SEC Challenge, which took place on Saturday.
What a great time to play — not only in the midst of conference season, but also the weekend between the AFC/NFC Championships and the Super Bowl.
Now wouldn't be great if the same thing occurred in football between the Big 12 and SEC.
And don't give me the reason the games need to be scheduled years in advance. Each year just a few months before games, an Austin Peay or an Eastern Illinois (sorry Tony Romo) is announced as an opponent.
For instance next year, some non-conference opponents include Prairie View at Texas A&M (Nov. 20), Mercer at Alabama (Sept. 11) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas (Oct. 23).
Of course, Mississippi has Liberty on Nov. 6, not exactly the pushover the Rebels expected when scheduled.
And in the Big 12, here's a few Missouri State at Oklahoma State (Sept. 4), SFA at Kansas State (Sept. 11) and Texas Southern at Baylor (Sept. 11).
Of course, that formula of scheduling has worked for the SEC. Also, those schools that venture to the SEC venues are paid handsomely and that check is a big percentage of the smaller school's athletically budget.
But can you imagine, say on third week of September that the Big 12 and SEC have a challenge.
Announce in January, the day of the Big 12/SEC Basketball Challenge of the fall football schedule. For fans a 1 vs. 1, 2 vs. 2, and so on, would be fun. But it doesn't have to work that way. Four teams in the SEC
Don't just limit it to the Big 12 and SEC, how about the Big Ten vs. the ACC one year and the PAC-12 the next. Those three could figure out a sked.
What a treat for fans and sounds like a money-maker to me with stadiums being filled (if we get past this awful pandemic) and treat this series as separate from the regular TV deals.