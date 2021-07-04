In between partaking in barbecue and celebrating America's 245th birthday, along with my Patriotic puppy's fifth, I ventured to the movie theatre on the Fourth of July.
I had not been to the cinema since December 2019, but with both of my COVID-19 vaccinations I was ready for a crowd, not mention that wonder smell and taste of popcorn.
More than a decade ago I had read "Twelve Mighty Orphans: The Inspiring True Story of the Mighty Mites Who Ruled Texas Football."
It was such a wonderful book, such an inspiring story, and I have been anxious to see the film version. Plus, the movie was produced by Lindale's own Houston Hill, a former Eagle quarterback.
While the movie has received mixed reviews, I always like to my own determination about films. Also I am a big fan of Luke Wilson and Martin Sheen and I wanted to see how Amon Carter and Texas High School was depicted.