Tyler native Joe Prud'homme is bringing his Texas Wesleyan University Rams football team to the Rose City on Saturday for a meeting with the Texas College Steers.
Prud’homme, son of Dr. Joseph Prud’homme and the late Mary Prud’homme, was an all-sports star at Bishop Gorman and later was a successful high school coach at his alma mater and then Fort Worth Nolan Catholic.
After winning seven state titles at Nolan, the University of Texas graduate then took on the challenge of resurrecting a football program that had not competed on the gridiron in some 75 years.
He built the program from scratch — getting the students on board to designing uniforms and helmets for the Fort Worth school.
Prud’homme has been working for two years in building the program from scratch and his Rams will be in Tyler on Saturday to take on the Steers. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
It was truly built from the ground up - from getting the students on board to designing uniforms and helmets.
When Prud’homme signed on, the Rams did not have a weight room, coaching offices or, for that matter, a stadium.
The Rams had not competed in football since before World War II. The program was disbanded following the 1941 season as many of the players joined the service.
Texas Wesleyan president Fred Slabach was hired in 2011 and he was curious why a school in Fort Worth in football crazy Texas did not have a football team.
After tackling other on-campus issues, Slabach turned his attention to football and in turn turned to Prud’homme to bring TWU to the NAIA.
After initial questions on whether the school needed the program, Slabach noted most financial models showed how football would increase revenue - and enrollment - at the tuition-driven university.
With everyone on board, Slabach knew he had to find the right coach who not only cared about heights, weights and speeds, but also character and academics.
TWU found their man in Prud’homme, who led Gorman to the state finals in his first year as coach at 23 years old.
The 27-year high school coaching veteran was hired in February 2016. Along with the seven state titles, Prud’homme had the Nolan Vikings in four other state finals.
He has a knack for winning and now he can go out and find those players he can mold into champions.
“I want great football players who are great students with a chip on their shoulder,” Prud’homme said as he was building the program. “This state is full of them.”
It is all coming together as Texas Wesleyan is a member of the Central States Football League, which involves local Texas College.
Playing in the NAIA also helps that TWU will not get into a facilities arms race as the schools in the organization are “on a level playing field,” Slabach stated.
Perhaps there will be a campus stadium someday, but for now the Rams compete at historic Farrington Field in Fort Worth, a stadium their last football team played at in 1941.
Prud’homme, a University of Texas at Austin graduate and member of the Longhorns team while in the capital city, resides in Kennedale with his wife, Amanda. They have two children - Joe, who is a student at Kansas State University, and Emily, who is currently studying at the University of Oklahoma.
Things are falling into place.
Once Prud’homme gets the Rams winning, there could be no stopping them.