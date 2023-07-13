In this aerial photo from May 27, 2021, a worker with Fowler Brothers Farming uses an excavator to place almond trees into a shredder during an orchard removal project in Snelling, California. As the drought emergency takes hold in California, some farmers are having to remove crops that require excessive watering due to a shortage of water in the Central Valley. A Central Valley farmer had 600 acres of his almond orchard removed and shredded and now plans to replace the almonds with a crop the requires less water. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)