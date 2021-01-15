I got a text last week from a friend I've know since Caldwell Playschool.
Bill Coleman was a longtime Tyler ISD coach, who served many years at Boulter Middle School. His wife, Ann Coleman, was a counselor at John Tyler High School and Roberts Junior High and a Hubbard Middle School PE teacher.
Although it won't be named after a person, the middle school's gym will be named in honor of Bill and Ann Coleman.
The annual Bill Coleman/Gary Thedford Scholarship was awarded to Coach Coleman's grandson Coleman Watson who is attending LSU.
The scholarship is from the Tyler Area Basketball Officials. It honors longtime Tyler ISD coach Bill Coleman and longtime Tyler official Gary Thedford, who recently passed away.
If we were supposed to talk more than we listen we would have two mouths and one ear.”
– Mark Twain