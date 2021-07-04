In between partaking in barbecue and celebrating America's 245th birthday, along with my Patriotic puppy's fifth, I ventured to the movie theatre on the Fourth of July.
I had not been to the cinema since December 2019, but with both of my COVID-19 vaccinations I was ready for a crowd, not mention that wonderful smell and taste of popcorn.
More than a decade ago I had read "Twelve Mighty Orphans: The Inspiring True Story of the Mighty Mites Who Ruled Texas Football."
It was such a wonderful book by Jim Dent, such an inspiring story, and I have been anxious to see the film version, "12 Mighty Orphans." Plus, the movie was produced by Lindale's own Houston Hill, a former Eagle quarterback.
While the movie has received mixed reviews, I always like to make my own determination about films. Hollywood is not always on the mark for Best Picture.
One of all-time favorites is "All the President's Men" but really you can't argue with "Rocky" in 1976. In 1977, I would have voted for "Star Wars" instead of "Annie Hall" and "Back to the Future" in 1985 in place of "Out of Africa."
I am bias toward sports films like "Field of Dreams" in 1985, and, of course, my all-time favorite movie "The Natural" was not even nominated in 1984.
But I digress.
Back to the movie, I am a big fan of Texans Luke Wilson and Martin Sheen and I wanted to see how Amon Carter (played by Treat Williams) and Texas High School were depicted in movie. And Newman (Wayne Knight) was in the cast, playing a more despicable character than the Seinfeld version.
The Masonic Home in Fort Worth was constructed by the Texas Freemasons for the purpose of housing and educating orphans.
As Dent would write, "In the 1930s and 1940s, there was nothing bigger in Texas high school football than the Masonic Home Mighty Mites ― a group of orphans bound together by hardship and death. These youngsters, in spite of being outweighed by at least thirty pounds per man, were the toughest football team around. They began with nothing ― not even a football ― yet in a few years were playing for the state championship on the highest level of Texas football. This is a winning tribute to a courageous band of underdogs from a time when America desperately needed fresh hope and big dreams."
With the "Dust Bowl" and "The Great Depression" the Mighty Mites were something Americans got behind.
Not everyone is on board for sports, but this shows how important athletics is for instilling teamwork and building character.
We are in a different time in America, but this movie offers hope and inspiration, something we always need.