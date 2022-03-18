To kick off the grilling season, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas Extension Education Association will conduct a series of workshops called “Grill Friends” from from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Cotton Belt Building in Room 116A. Call the Extension Office to register at 903-590-2980 by Monday. Space is limited. County Agents will be demonstrating healthy ways to grill, healthy side dishes, selecting cuts of meat and food safety just to name a few of the topics. Participants will be able to enjoy tastings and goody bags thanks to our gracious sponsor, Brookshires.
Grilling is a fun and flavorful way to cook no matter the season – even if it’s cold outside! Who doesn’t love to cook together with other grill friends outdoors in the summer and tailgate at the games during the fall and winter? The best part is that grilling can be one of the healthiest ways to cook!
Just follow these top ten tips for healthy grilling and barbecuing.
• Lean beef, fish, skinless chicken breast and lean ground poultry are all healthier choices. The good fats in fish like salmon and trout have health benefits. Choose meat or pork, get “loin” or “round” cuts and “choice” or “select” grades of beef instead of “prime.”
• A healthy portion of any meat is about 3 ounces, or the size of a deck of cards, and no more than 6 ounces.
• Marinating or rubbing spices on poultry, fish and meat can add amazing flavor with the bonus of being able to use less salt. Safety tip: never reuse marinade or rub after raw meat has touched it.
• Just about all your favorite colorful fruits and veggies can be grilled, alone or in kebabs, giving them delicious flavor. Brush with a healthy oil to prevent sticking or use a grill basket to keep them out of the line of fire.
• Buy skinless poultry or remove the skin before cooking. Brush or marinate foods with a healthy cooking oil.
• Don’t drown your grilled masterpiece in salty sauces, sugary condiments or heavy dressings.
• Swap the traditional store-bought sides like baked beans, cole slaw and potato salad – which can have a lot of saturated fat, sodium and added sugars – for healthier homemade versions.
• Whole-grain buns and breads, open-faced or lettuce wrap will complement your healthy feast with extra fiber, flavor and texture.
Be sure to scrub down the rack or grill pan after each use. Removing leftover burnt pieces of food stuck to the grill prevents burning, smoking and bitter flavors the next time you use it. For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County to stay up to date on all of our events and information. Stay well and stay safe.