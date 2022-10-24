When was the last time you had a good night’s sleep? If you’ve had to think about it for more than a few seconds, chances are it has been a while. It is believed that between 30% and 48% of older adults suffer from insomnia. Women have a lifetime risk of insomnia that is as much as 40% higher than that of men.
There are many factors that affect sleep – the amount of caffeine throughout the day, the timing of caffeine intake, screen time, and stress-related factors. Research has shown that quality sleep is important for concentration and mood. On the other hand, less than seven hours of sleep has been shown to increase the risk of many diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and poor mental health.
In addition to screen time, stress, and caffeine, there are other factors that cause interrupted sleep. Sleep disorders, chronic pain, urination in the night, illness, menopause, and some medications also cause poor sleep quality.
Tips for achieving quality sleep: Exercise several hours before bed, treat yourself to a relaxing bath or an enjoyable book and aim to go to bed at the same time every night. Cut off your cell phones, turn your thermostat down and make sure you room is dark. Implementing this routine has been shown to improve your sleep.
If you have a sleep condition or take medications that alter sleep, consult your doctor before implementing change. For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.