WEST (1-0) VS. GRACE COMMUNITY (0-1)When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday; Orville Rogers Field at Clyde-Perkins Stadium, Tyler
Last Week: West 48, Lexington 7; Austin Regents 45, Grace Community 8
Notable
West: LB Brandon Vanek ... WR/PR Wyatt Wolf ... RB TJ McCutcheon ... OL/DE Jaden Anderson ... LB Joseph Pendleton ... RB/LB Gage Gordon
Grace Community: LT Tyler Thyen ... RT Caleb Wilson ... C Lex Romano ... QB Turner Thomas ... NT Tanner Thyen ... S Caden Lynch ... S Jamarion Johnson
Up Next: Blooming Grove at West, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 10; Colleyville Covenant Heritage at Grace Community, 7 p.m., Sept. 10
Did you know: The Trojans are in District 7-3A Division I. ... According to TexasFootball.com, West is favored by 14 over the Cougars. ... Vanek had 14 tackles against Lexington as the Trojans led 35-0 at halftime. ... Wolf returned a punt for a TD and also caught a touchdown pass. ... McCutcheon averaged 9.0 yards per carry and scored two TDs. ... Against topped ranked Regents, QB Thomas hit Nick Stewart for a 95-yard TD pass, while Eli Martin tackled the Knights’ running back in the end zone for a safety