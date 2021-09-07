WEST (1-0) VS. GRACE COMMUNITY (0-1)When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday; Orville Rogers Field at Clyde-Perkins Stadium, Tyler

Last Week: West 48, Lexington 7; Austin Regents 45, Grace Community 8

Notable

West: LB Brandon Vanek ... WR/PR Wyatt Wolf ... RB TJ McCutcheon ... OL/DE Jaden Anderson ... LB Joseph Pendleton ... RB/LB Gage Gordon

Grace Community: LT Tyler Thyen ... RT Caleb Wilson ... C Lex Romano ... QB Turner Thomas ... NT Tanner Thyen ... S Caden Lynch ... S Jamarion Johnson

Up Next: Blooming Grove at West, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 10; Colleyville Covenant Heritage at Grace Community, 7 p.m., Sept. 10

Did you know: The Trojans are in District 7-3A Division I. ... According to TexasFootball.com, West is favored by 14 over the Cougars. ... Vanek had 14 tackles against Lexington as the Trojans led 35-0 at halftime. ... Wolf returned a punt for a TD and also caught a touchdown pass. ... McCutcheon averaged 9.0 yards per carry and scored two TDs. ... Against topped ranked Regents, QB Thomas hit Nick Stewart for a 95-yard TD pass, while Eli Martin tackled the Knights’ running back in the end zone for a safety

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.