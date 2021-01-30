UT Arlington 65, Arkansas State 64
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Sam Griffin had 23 points as Texas-Arlington narrowly defeated Arkansas State 65-64 on Saturday.
Shahada Wells, a former Tyler Junior College standout, added 21 points for the Mavericks, including a a pair of layups in the final 10 seconds — the second a breakaway buzzer-beater as time expired.
Nicolas Elame had nine rebounds for Texas-Arlington (9-9, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference).
Norchad Omier had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Wolves (6-9, 3-5). Marquis Eaton added 14 points and seven assists. Keyon Wesley had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Caleb Fields, the Red Wolves' leading scorer coming into the contest at 13 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).
The Mavericks evened the season series against the Red Wolves with the win. Arkansas State defeated Texas-Arlington 83-75 on Friday.
Abilene Christian 75, UIW 67
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joe Pleasant had 17 points to lead five Abilene Christian players in double figures as the Wildcats topped UIW 75-67 on Saturday. Kolton Kohl added 16 points for the Wildcats. Damien Daniels chipped in 12, Airion Simmons scored 10 and Mahki Morris had 10. Simmons also had nine rebounds.
Keaston Willis had 23 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (6-8, 3-4 Southland Conference). Des Balentine, a former Tyler Junior College standout, added 17 points. Logan Bracamonte had 11 points.