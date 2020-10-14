FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, file photo, fans join in singing "The Eyes of Texas" after Texas defeated UTEP 59-3 in an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, he expects players to “stand together as a unified group” to show appreciation for the school and fans during the playing of the school song “The Eyes of Texas” after games, but didn't say what will happen if they refuse. The song has exploded into a thorny controversy after several football players and other athletes said over the summer they no longer wanted to sing it because of its uncomfortable connections to racist elements of the school's past. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)