SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State University informed the Mountain West on Friday that it is not withdrawing from the conference, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday due to the sensitivity of the situation.
SDSU faced a deadline of late Friday night to give a one-year notice of withdrawal without having its exit fee doubled from approximately $17 million to about $34 million.
The Aztecs hope to join either the Pac-12 or the Big 12 but have not received a formal invitation. Talk of SDSU potentially moving to the Pac-12 intensified after Southern California and UCLA announced last summer that they will move to the Big Ten in August 2024.
However, the Pac-12 isn't expected to announce any expansion plans until it finalizes a TV contract, which isn't expected until sometime in the summer.
San Diego State, a charter member of the Mountain West, didn't immediately respond to a Public Records Act request for a copy of the letter it sent the Mountain West on Friday. It was the fifth letter in an exchange between the two parties.
On June 13, SDSU President Adela de la Torre sent a letter to the conference and its member schools "to formally notice" that the school "intends to resign" effective June 30 or at an agreed-upon later date, and asked for a one-month extension of the deadline due to "unforeseen delays" involving other conferences.
Commissioner Gloria Nevarez responded that the league interpreted the letter as a notice of departure and that the league would withhold the school's 2022-23 distribution, estimated at $6 million, and apply it toward the exit fee.
De la Torre responded that her first letter wasn't an official notice of resignation. Nevarez replied that the league wouldn't grant a waiver of the deadline and reserved the right to interpret SDSU's first letter as a resignation.
San Diego State became the first Mountain West team to reach the men's NCAA Tournament national championship game, and the school has pointed out that its run through March Madness will earn the league an estimated $10 million in distributions during the next six years, much of which the Aztecs wouldn't share in if they moved to another conference.
NCAA committee considers increasing transition cost to FBS from $5,000 to $5 million
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Football Championship Subdivision schools soon could be paying more — a lot more — to move to the NCAA's top level of competition.
The Division I Council is considering a proposal that would increase the transition fee from $5,000 to $5 million, effective upon approval of the measure. All Football Bowl Subdivision schools also would be required to provide 90% of the allowable scholarships in 16 sports, including football, over a rolling two-year period.
The measure also calls on FBS schools to offer at least 210 scholarships per year at a price tag no lower than $6 million.
If approved, the new rules would take effect Aug. 1, 2027, for current FBS members and FCS schools applying to make the move by 2024-25. Schools that apply after 2024-25 would have to meet the requirements before the end of the two-year transition process.
It also would immediately eliminate the FBS attendance requirement.
"These requirements will directly benefit college athletes competing in Division I sports by requiring significant investment in scholarship opportunities," Mid-American Conference commissioner and Council chair Jon Steinbrecher said. "Over the past several years, the NCAA's collected data about spending at FBS schools indicate that these requirements are reasonable and attainable for the majority of impacted athletics programs."
The council also approved measures requiring all Division I schools to establish policies and procedures to give health care administrators with authority to oversee the school's health care and attesting that they have completed review of the school's support services for mental and physical health, safety and athletic performance. Both take effect Aug. 1, 2024.
The council also adopted new requirements for student-athlete benefits, including career counseling and life skills programming; a requirement for all DI members to attest that each coach has completed required education and training in specified areas and that each school provide written confirmation that a compliance review with an authority outside the athletic department is completed at least once every four years and is filed at NCAA headquarters.
Finally, each school must attest annually that the athletic director or a designated representative has reviewed NCAA rules with the department's staff.
NCAA mulls proposal to shorten transfer portal window to 30 days
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Division I Board will consider a proposal to shorten the transfer window from 60 days to 30 after data showed most transfers enter the portal in the first few days it is open.
The window was created this year in an attempt to limit the amount of time athletes can move from one school to another and be immediately eligible to compete.
Current rules give football players 45 days to enter the portal, starting the day after the CFP brackets are set. There is a second open period from April 15-30.
Athletes in winter sports have 60 days to enter the portal, while athletes in spring sports have a 45-day window. Both windows open when the NCAA Tournament selections are made.
The board also approved two scholarship rule modifications this week.
One allows transfers to keep their scholarships even if they decide not to compete following a coaching change. They won't count against the team's scholarship limit. The other exempts a school from being obligated to count the scholarship if the athlete does not officially enroll.
Another proposal was introduced that would mandate transfers who do not play because of non-sports reasons to remain on scholarship until they're no longer enrolled at the school. If it is approved, the player would not count against the team's scholarship limit.