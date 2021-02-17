Bates earns NCBWA Preseason First-Team All-American Honors
RUSTON, La. – The preseason rush of awards continues for senior outfielder Parker Bates, who this time is just one of five outfielders in the country named a 2021 NCBWA Division I Preseason First-Team All-American. Bates is one of just two student-athletes listed on the first team that is not a player from a Power Five Conference.
Bates, who earned Conference USA Preseason Player of the Year honors from four different publications, adds arguably his biggest preseason accolade after posting a .422/.531/.891 (AVG/OBP/SLG) triple-slash line during the shortened 2020 season. The Tyler, Texas native led the C-USA in hits (27), RBI (28), home runs (eight) and slugging percentage (.891) a season ago.
The senior led the Bulldogs to an 11-6 record in the 2020 COVID-19-shortened season. Bates recorded a hit in 15 of 17 games, registering two or more hits in seven contests. Bates tied for third in the nation in home runs, ranked fourth in RBI and placed fifth in slugging percentage.
Bates earned Third-Team All-American honors from Collegiate Baseball following the 2020 season. Charlie Montoyo, Brian Rike, Devon Dageford, Brent Diaz and Nate Harris round out the list of Diamond Dogs to earn national honors.
The outfielder and his squad open their 2021 season with three games against three different opponents in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. LA Tech will play Notre Dame on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Alex Box Stadium to begin its season.