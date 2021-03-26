French, Lady Eagles Take Home Top Prizes at CBC Invite
MAUMELLE, Ark. - The Williams Baptist women's golf team won the Central Baptist Invite, while Emma French took home the top individual prize.
French shot 83 and 78 to finish with a score of 161 and win the tournament by five strokes. Sidney Bailey and Makena Cramer finished tied for third with a score of 174. Bailey shot 81 and 93, while Cramer shot 86 and 88. Leslie Hill finished tied for 11th with a score of 187 after shooting 100 and 87. Kalynn Hopkins finished tied for 14th with a score of 188 after shooting 91 and 97.
The ladies finished with a 55 stroke lead over the second place team, Des Moines CC, and a 91 stroke lead over Lyon in third.