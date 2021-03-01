WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Josiah Johnson, So., G, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore guard Josiah Johnson (Big Sandy, Texas) tied the Cru scoring record with 53 points and tied the ASC record with 21 field goals made in a 105-76 win over Concordia Texas Saturday. In two wins over the Tornados, he averaged 40.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.0 steals per game while shooting 59 percent (29-of-49). Johnson tied the ASC record set by Nate West of LeTourneau with his seven Player of the Week award of the year.
East Texas Baptist junior forward Charlie Cochran (Louisville, Ky.) recorded a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds in a 75-66 win against Jarvis Christian.
EAST DIVISION HITTER OF THE WEEK – Daniella Solis, LF, Sr., East Texas Baptist
East Texas Baptist senior left fielder Daniella Solis (Baytown) hit .400 (4-for-10) with a double, a home run and seven driven in as the No. 1 Tigers swept Concordia Texas in a three-game set. In ETBU’s 8-3 win, she recorded three RBI and followed with four RBI, a home run and was 2-of-3 in a 7-0 victory.
East Texas Baptist junior right-hander Presyle Cox (Rusk, Texas) recorded nine strikeouts while allowing one run and to hits over seven innings of a 4-1 victory against Concordia Texas.
ASC BASKETBALL
McMurry sophomore forward Destinty Mathews (Palestine) recorded season-highs with 23 points and 15 rebounds in a loss at Hardin-Simmons Thursday. For the week, she averaged 15.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in two contests against the No. 8 Cowgirls.
PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Jacob Sherman, RHP, Fr., East Texas Baptist
East Texas Baptist freshman right-hander Jacob Sherman (Weatherford, Texas) made two relief appearances and picked up two wins for the Tigers. He went three innings in a 9-0 win over LeTourneau, recording five strikeouts and one hit. Sherman also threw three scoreless frames against No. 21 Concordia Texas, allowing one hit and fanning three in a 7-2 victory over the Tornados.
LeTourneau freshman catcher Noah Arellano (Houston, Texas) homer in the first ASC series of career to help the YellowJackets sweep Mary Hardin-Baylor. He recorded the game-winning RBI in a 10-7 non-conference win at East Texas Baptist. For the week, he hit .353 (6-for-17) with a game-winning home run, four RBI and four runs scored as LeTourneau went 4-1.
East Texas Baptist junior shortstop Jake Miller (North Richland Hills, Texas) hit .308 (4-for-13) with all four hits being for extra bases (2 triples, 2 home runs) as the Tigers went 3-2 on the week. He drove in two runs and scored three times for a 1.177 slugging percentage. He hit a crucial solo home run in a 5-3 victory over No. 21 Concordia Texas.
LeTourneau junior right-hander Raul Martinez (Tyler, Texas) struck out a career-high nine batters over five frames as the YellowJackets defeated Mary Hardin-Baylor 1-0. He allowed just four hits and three walks in the combined shutout.