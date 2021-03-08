WEST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jake Parker, WR, Sr., Howard Payne
Howard Payne senior wide receiver Jake Parker (Whitehouse, Texas) hauled in two touchdown passes of 50 yards or more, totaling 197 yards on nine catches in the Yellow Jackets’ 53-34 win at Sul Ross State. His TDs were for 60 and 59 yards.
FRISCO, Texas -- The Southland Conference released its 2020-21 All-Conference Teams on Monday morning, and a trio of Lumberjack selections represented the SFA men's basketball team among the league's top 15 players. Gavin Kensmil, Cameron Johnson and Roti Ware earned First, Second and Third Team honors in the conference release, respectively. Kensmil is a repeat honoree for the 'Jacks, having earned league honors at the end of last season as well.
The trio of Lumberjacks were key contributors to SFA's 16-5 record overall and a 12-3 mark in conference play.
Kensmil, a native of Paramaribo, Suriname, averaged 15.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for the Lumberjacks while converting on an elite 63.2 percent of his shots. He posted four double-doubles on the season and scored in double figures in 17 games, including 13 of the 15 league games. Kensmil's scoring and rebounding totals increased during the always important conference season, as he averaged 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds in those contests and shot 63.5 percent from the field.
Making his first appearance on the league's All-Conference team is Cameron Johnson, a native of Little Rock, Arkansas, who averaged 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game for SFA. Ranking in the top five in scoring in the league throughout most of the season, Johnson was a steady and consistent scoring option throughout the season, finishing with 14 double-digit efforts, including seven games of 20+ points. Johnson converted on 53.2 percent of his gield goal attempts and 38 percent of his attempts beyond the arc.
Ware, an excellent two-way player for the 'Jacks, was a strong candidate for the league's All-Defensive Team in addition to earning All-Conference honors. The Morton, Mississippi native averaged 12.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game for SFA, while also chipping in 2.7 assists and two steals per contest. He posted 13 double-digit scoring efforts (three games of 20+) and bumped his scoring up to 14.8 points per game in conference play.
