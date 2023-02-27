Darry Moore was an outstanding player at John Tyler High School and Trinity Valley Community College.
The Tylerite has taken his game to a new level, playing for East Texas Baptist University.
In fact, Moore has been a key player in leading the Tigers to the American Southwest Conference basketball championship and a bid to the NCAA Division III national tournament.
Moore was named Most Valuable Player of the ASC Tournament as ETBU defeated Hardin-Simmons 72-64. Thus, the Tigers earned a tourney bid.
Moore hit for 25 points and 10 rebounds in the championship game at Mayborn Center in Belton.
The standout had at least 20 points in all three tournament games and finished with 75 points.
Along with Moore, teammates Kevin Charles and Aaron Gregg earned all-tournament.
Also, Big Sandy graduate Josiah Johnson of Mary Hardin-Baylor earned all-tournament.
ETBU will returning to Belton to compete in the NCAA Division III National Tournament, receiving the automatic bid from the ASC. The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is hosting as the Cru received an at-large selection.
"We are thrilled to be here. We set goals at the beginning of the year and one of those goals was to make the NCAA Tournament," ETBU head coach Chris Lovell said.
Two teams from the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference — Schreiner University and University of St. Thomas-Houston — will be joining ETBU and UMHB in Belton.
St. Thomas and East Texas Baptist open the tournament at 4:30 p.m. Friday, followed by Mary Hardin-Baylor and Schreiner at 7:20 p.m. The winner of those two contests will face each other in the NCAA Second Round on at 7:20 p.m. Saturday. The winner of the pod advances to Sectionals on March 10-11.
It will be the second time that ETBU faces St. Thomas–Houston this year as they played each other in the second game of the season on Nov. 12 in Houston as the Celts won, 83-81. This will be the third meeting all-time with St. Thomas winning both encounters.
Moore is averaging 21.7 points per game, having hit in double figures in 27 of the Tigers' 28 games. He hit a game-high 34 points on Feb. 11 against Howard Payne in a home game in Marshall. Moore averages 6.9 rebounds and is hitting 63% from the floor and 84% from the free throw line.