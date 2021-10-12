After going 3-1 in West Plains, Missouri over the weekend, the No. 15 Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies return to Region XIV Conference volleyball play on Tuesday, scoring a 3-0 win over Trinity Valley Community College.
The Apache Ladies (18-9, 6-5) won 25-15, 25-21, 25-14.
It was the second straight win over the Lady Cardinals after falling to TVCC in Athens, 3-2, on Sept. 9.
In the Grizzly Invitational, TJC won over Trinity Valley (3-1), Jefferson (Missouri) (3-1) and Hutchinson (Kansas) (3-0). The Apache Ladies lost to host and No. 7 Missouri-West Plains 3-2 — 15-13 in the fifth set.
The Apache Ladies return to play on Thursday, hosting Navarro in a 6 p.m. match. Trinity Valley (18-14, 6-6) is scheduled to host Panola at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Chapel Hill 3, Cumberland 0
NEW CHAPEL HILL — The Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs scored a 3-0 win over the Tyler Cumberland Academy Lady Knights on Tuesday in a District 16-4A volleyball match.
Chapel Hill won 25-23, 25-12, 25-19.
Leading the Lady Bulldogs were: DJ Kincade (4 aces, 8 kills), Katelyn Allen (2 aces, 4 kills), Alexis Martinez (9 digs), Paola Sanchez (5 digs, 15 assists), Lexie Correa (10 assists) and Shyla Starks (3 kills, 5 digs).
Chapel Hill travels to Kilgore for a 4:30 p.m. varsity match on Friday.
Whitehouse 3, Nacogdoches 0
WHITEHOUSE — The Whitehouse LadyCats improved to 4-2 in District 16-5A volleyball with a 3-0 win over Nacogdoches on Tuesday at C.L. Nix Arena.
Whitehouse (16-17) won 25-7, 25-9, 25-18.
LadyCat leaders were: Megan Cooley (4 blocks, 11 kills), Maddie Herrington (6 kills, 13 digs), Shayla Hinton (5 kills), Macy Cabell (3 aces, 17 assists), Ashley Rhame (11 assists) and Gabie Patterson (11 digs).
Whitehouse also won the JV (25-20, 25-5) and freshmen (25-10, 25-7) matches.
The LadyCats are scheduled to visit Jacksonville on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. varsity start. Nacogdoches (1-18, 0-6) are scheduled to visit Tyler for a 1:30 p.m. Saturday match.
Harmony 3, Winona 0
WINONA — The No. 13 Harmony Lady Eagles scored a 3-0 win over the Winona LadyCats on Tuesday in a District 13-3A volleyball match.
Harmony won 25-7, 25-15, 25-8.
Lady Eagle (25-2, 5-1) leaders were: Jenci Seahorn (13 kills, 11 digs, 2 blocks, 2 aces), Lanie Trimble (19 assists, 4 aces, 4 digs, 2 kills), Rendi Seahorn (6 digs, 5 kills, 2 blocks), Addie Young (6 digs), Danielle Ison (5 digs, 3 kills), Lillie Jones (3 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces), Gabby Hector (4 assists) and Grace Kalenak (5 digs, 3 kills).
Harmony is scheduled to play at Mineola on Friday, while Winona (5-27, 0-6) is slated to visit Mount Vernon on Friday.