The No. 15 Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies defeated the Navarro Lady Bulldogs 3-0 on Thursday in a Region XIV volleyball match at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
TJC (19-9, 7-5) won 25-23, 25-22, 25-19. Navarro falls to 13-8 and 7-4.
The Apache Ladies' next match is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22 against Lee College in Tyler. The match has a 6 p.m. start. TJC is also at home on Saturday, Oct. 23 against Coastal Bend (2 p.m.).
Navarro travels to Beeville on Friday for a match against Coastal Bend. Gametime is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Grace 3, Cristo Rey 0
DALLAS — The Grace Community Lady Cougars defeated Dallas Cristo Rey 3-0 on Thursday in a TAPPS 5A District 2 volleyball.
The Lady Cougars won 25-16, 25-9, 25-17.
Grace leaders were: Avery Nutt 11 kills, 3 blocks, 6 digs
Macy Smith 2 kills, 27 digs,
Seyi Olusola (5 kills), Keely Bozeman (5 kills),
Lauren Etheridge (3 kills, 11 digs),
Ella Wupperman (15 assists, 6 digs),
Maggie Luce (16 assists, 9 digs),
MaryClaire Woodard (9 digs, 2 aces),
Riley Rayzor (9 digs, 3 aces)
Ashley Taylor (4 kills) and Reece Porter (4 kills).
The Brownsboro Bearettes defeated the Lady Hornets in 3 straight sets by the scores of 25-20, 25-14, 25-6. This brings our season to 21-6, 5-1 in district. On Friday we will host Wills Point beginning at 4:30 with our varsity team.
Leaders:
Rilee Rinehart
7 points, 26 assists, 1 dig
Khyra Garrett
1 kill, 15 points,
Lindsey Bersano
6 digs, 2 points
Tiykeah McKenzie
1 kill
Riley Cawthon
3 digs
Tori Hooker
5 points, 6 kills, 1 dig
Emily Eaton
5 digs
Allie Cooper
16 kills, 7 digs, 1 block, 4 points
Madison Hernandez
6 digs
Khayla Garrett
12 points, 2 kills, 3 digs
HALLSVILLE 3, T. HIGH 2: HALLSVILLE - Brooke Grissom and Cate Thomas combined for 24 kills, Lauren Pyle handed out 49 assists and the Hallsville Ladycats earned a 25-16, 23-25, 25-14, 20-25, 17-15 win over Texas High in District 15-5A action.
Grissom had 13 kills, Thomas 11, Ayden McDermott eight, Pyle six and Teagan Hill four. Abbi Fischer had six blocks and Thomas four. Maci Nelson led with 37 digs. Fisher added 35, Emma Rogers 28, McDermott 26, Grissom 19 and Lauren Pyle 10.
Hallsville, now 7-2 in district play, moves to within a game of Texas High (8-1) in the league standings. Marshall is 6-2, followed by Sulphur Springs (5-4), Longview (3-5), Mount Pleasant (1-8) and Pine Tree (0-8).
PARIS 3, GILMER 2: PARIS - In District 15-4A action, the Paris Lady Wildcats rallied for a 13-25, 25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 21-19 win over the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes on Tuesday.
Karlye Johnston had 13 kills, Kirsten Waller nine, Madyson Tate seven and Lacey Wilson and Abbey Bradshaw five apiece in the loss for Gilmer. Carly Dean had four aces. Madyson Tate finished with six blocks and Johnston three, and Kyleigh Pate led with 23 digs. Jaycee Harris added 19 digs, Dean 18, Waller 14 and Kahlyen Johnston five. Harris had a team-leading 22 assists, and Pate added 14.