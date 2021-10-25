COLLEGE STATION (AP) — Ainias Smith had a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown and Jalen Wydermyer added two TD catches as Texas A&M built a huge first-half lead and coasted to a 44-14 rout of South Carolina Saturday night.
The star rushing duo of Isaiah Spiller and Devone Achane continued to do damage for the Aggies. They combined for 256 yards and two touchdowns a week after rushing for 292 yards and three touchdowns.
Texas A&M (6-2, 3-2 SEC) raced to a 31-0 lead by halftime, and Achane's 35-yard touchdown run made it 41-0 late in the third as the Aggies improved to 8-0 all-time against South Carolina.
It was the third straight victory for Texas A&M, which knocked off top-ranked Alabama two weeks ago before beating Missouri last week.
The winning streak comes after A&M dropped the previous two games.
Zach Calzada had 187 yards passing with two touchdowns for the Aggies.
South Carolina graduate assistant-turned-quarterback Zeb Noland had a tough night before he was benched for Jason Brown early in the fourth quarter. Noland managed just 30 yards passing and had a snap fly over his head that the Aggies recovered and turned into a touchdown in the second quarter.
Noland started the first three games but was hurt Sept. 18 against Georgia and didn't play again until leading a game-winning drive in the last minute against Vanderbilt last Saturday. Luke Doty was injured against the Commodores and is out for the season after having foot surgery this week.
Brown led the Gamecocks (4-4, 1-4) on two touchdown drives after replacing Noland, but also threw an interception in the end zone.
Smith gave A&M an early lead with his punt return TD in the first quarter. It was the longest punt return for a touchdown in the FBS this season and the longest for the Aggies since Dustin Harris had a 96-yard return for a TD in 2012 against South Carolina State.
Jaylan Foster grabbed his NCAA-leading fifth interception later in the first, but the Gamecocks couldn't move the ball after the turnover and had to punt.
UTSA 45, Louisiana Tech 16
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes to Zakhari Franklin and UTSA celebrated its first national ranking with a 45-16 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.
Harris was 12 of 20 for 193 yards, with scoring passes of 75 and 10 yards to Franklin, to help the Roadrunners (8-0, 4-0 Conference USA) extend their school-record winning streak to eight games.
Franklin had five catches for 118 yards, and Sincere McCormick ran for 113 yards and three touchdowns. Dadrian Taylor returned an interception 51 yards for a score.
UTSA, one of nine remaining undefeated FBS teams, won for the first time in Ruston in six attempts dating to 2012.
"This is a big one," Roadrunners coach Jeff Traylor said. "We came here last night and all the kids were talking on the field about how negative things have been here -- how they got their tails kicked. It painted a picture to me of how many negative things were in their heads. I don't know if I've done anything any good (at UTSA), but I know one thing – my kids don't play scared. We put out those bad memories and we don't play with fear."
Prairie View 48, Southern 21
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jawon Pass threw for 280 yards, Lyndemian Brooks ran for another 108 and Prairie View A&M pulled away in the second half to defeat Southern 48-21 on Saturday night.
Prairie View (6-1, 5-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) led 21-14 midway through the third quarter before finishing with a stretch of five scores in five possessions. Luis Reyes kicked a short field goal, Pass threw to Evan Fairs for a 56-yard touchdown, Jaden Stewart and Brooks scored on short runs and Reyes added another field goal to make the score 48-14 with 2:14 left to play.
Pass completed 19 of 27 passes and had two TD throws. Stewart added 83 yards rushing with two scores. Brooks also scored twice.
Glendon McDaniel was 14-of-22 passing for 114 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Jaguars (3-4, 2-2). They were held to 250 yards, compared to 506 of total offense for the Panthers.
West Virginia 29, TCU 17
FORT WORTH (AP) — Leddie Brown ran for three touchdowns, and West Virginia overcame Derius Davis' 100-yard return for a score on the opening kickoff in a 29-17 victory over TCU on Saturday night.
Brown's 1-yard plunge put the Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) ahead for good in the second quarter and helped them avoid matching their worst start in Big 12 play since joining the league nine years ago.
Max Duggan threw two interceptions — equaling his total from the first six games — as the Horned Frogs (3-4, 1-3) lost for the fourth time in five games. Three of the losses have been at home. TCU also lost a fumble to end any hopes of a late rally.
Two weeks after getting blown out at Baylor, West Virginia was behind right away in a second consecutive game in Texas after Davis took off from the goal line, veered left around the TCU 35 and outran Sean Mahone down the left sideline.
The Mountaineers, who coach Neal Brown said got a boost mentally from the week off, had an answer.
Jarret Doege, who threw for 257 yards, connected with Sean Ryan on a 44-yarder to set up the first of three field goals from Casey Legg. Brown's first TD, a 5-yarder, gave West Virginia its first lead at 10-7 in the final seconds of the first quarter.
Brown had 111 yards on 24 carries as the Mountaineers finished with 229 yards on the ground after coming in last in the Big 12 at 111 per game. Backup quarterback Garrett Greene had a 67-yard run to set up Legg's second field goal.
Duggan's interceptions led to West Virginia's first nine points after halftime when the Horned Frogs trailed 20-17 at the break. TCU was shut out in the second half.
Houston 31, East Carolina 24
HOUSTON (AP) — Alton McCaskill ran 25-yards for a touchdown in overtime and Houston's defense forced a turnover in the extra session and the Cougars beat East Carolina 31-24 late Saturday.
The game, which was originally set to begin at 3 p.m. Central, was delayed 20 minutes due to lightning. At 3:20 p.m., it was delayed after a brief start and didn't resume until five hours later. It ended close to midnight in Houston.
It finally ended when JoVanni Stewart recovered Ryan Jones' fumble which was initiated on a tackle by Donavan Mutin after Jones took a short pass from Holton Ahlers.
Down 24-10, Ahlers ran it in from the 1 with 6:59 left in regulation before the Cougars (6-1, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) turned it over on their first play from scrimmage on the following drive.
Inheriting a short field, Ahlers threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Audie Omotosho with 5:43 left to force overtime. Ahlers threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns for ECU (3-4, 1-2).
Clayton Tune threw for 169 yards and two touchdowns for Houston.
Rice 30, UAB 24
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Wiley Green threw three touchdown passes and Rice held off UAB 30-24 on Saturday in a key Conference USA matchup.
It was the fifth straight win for Rice (3-4, 2-1) over UAB (5-3, 3-1), which entered unbeaten in the conference and tied with UTSA and UTEP atop the West Division standings.
Matt Quinn's 33-yard field goal for UAB capped the scoring with 3:23 remaining. The Blazers forced a three-and-out and then made it near midfield on the ensuing series. But an unsportsmanlike penalty was followed two plays later with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-23 to end the game.
Green threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to August Pitre III late in the second quarter and a 1-yarder to Jaeger Bull midway through the third that stretched the Owls' lead to 27-14. Green also hit Bull on a short scoring throw in the first quarter. Green was 17-of-22 passing for 205 yards. Pitre made six catches for 108 yards.
Dylan Hopkins threw for 318 yards and a touchdown and interception for the Blazers. DeWayne McBride ran for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
The Owls have won four of the five meetings in Birmingham.