NO. 3 GEORGIA 44, NO. 14 TENNESSEE 21
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score and Georgia bounced back from Tennessee's goal-line stand on the final play of the first half, dominating the final 30 minutes.
The Bulldogs (3-0) knocked off a ranked Southeastern Conference team for the second week in a row, shaking off a a 21-17 deficit to completely wipe out the Volunteers over the final two quarters.
Showing it's still not ready to compete with the league's top programs, Tennessee (2-1, 2-1) turned it over three times and managed just 71 yards total offense in the second half.
Fittingly, Justin Guarantano was sacked on the final play of the game.
NO. 8 NORTH CAROLINA 56, NO. 19 VIRGINIA 45
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Michael Carter ran for a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns -- including a 62-yarder midway through the fourth quarter -- for North Carolina.
The Tar Heels (3-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) leaned on a dominating running game. Javonte Williams also ran for a career-best 169 yards and two scores, with both backs finding gaping lanes and weaving through defenders to keep the chains moving on the way to 399 yards on the ground.
North Carolina said it was only the second time in program history that the Tar Heels had seen two players crack the 150-yard mark in the same game, the other coming 39 years earlier.
Throw in Sam Howell's three touchdown passes, and North Carolina finished with its highest scoring output ever against the Hokies along with 656 total yards — the No. 2 total ever posted against Virginia Tech's defense, which was severely depleted in the secondary.
Khalil Herbert ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns for Virginia Tech (2-1, 2-1).
MISSOURI 45, NO. 17 LSU 41
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Connor Bazelak threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns, and Missouri's maligned defense stopped LSU four times at the 1-yard line in the final minute in a shootout moved from Baton Rouge because of Hurricane Delta.
Larry Rountree added 119 yards rushing and Tyler Badie scored touchdowns on the ground and through the air for Mizzou (1-2. 1-2 Southeastern Conference). The Tigers gave new coach Eli Drinkwitz his first win in thrilling fashion at Faurot Field.
LSU had taken a 41-38 lead when Cade York hit a 51-yard field goal on the final play of the third quarter. But when York tried to extend the lead midway through the fourth, his 45-yarder was blocked, and Missouri needed just four plays — the big one a 69-yard pass to Chance Luper — before Bazelak hit Nico Hea with the go-ahead touchdown with 5:18 to go.
Myles Brennan threw for 430 yards and four TDs for LSU. The defending national champion Tigers fell to 1-2 for the first time since 1994.
No. 13 Auburn 30, Arkansas 28
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Anders Carlson made the most of his second chance, hitting a 39-yard field goal with 7 seconds left to lift No. 13 Auburn to a 30-28 victory over Arkansas on Saturday.
The Tigers (2-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) narrowly avoided a second straight loss, with drama and uncertainty continuing right up to that winning kick.
Facing third and 1, Bo Nix couldn't handle the snap, picked it up and spiked the ball — appearing slightly behind him — to draw an intentional grounding flag. The play was reviewed and upheld.
This time Carlson delivered after missing a 34-yard field goal wide right with 2:38 left. Auburn's defense had forced a three and out, and the Tigers got the ball back at the 45 of the Razorbacks.
Arkansas tried a couple of laterals after a short catch that didn't go far on the final play. The Razorbacks were aiming for a second straight upset of a ranked team after last week's win over then-No. 16 Mississippi State snapped a 20-game SEC skid.
The Tigers survived a week after getting dominated 27-6 by No. 3 Georgia. Freshman Tank Bigsby ran for 146 yards and caught four passes for 16 yards.
Feleipe Franks, who passed for 318 yards and four touchdowns, made two huge plays to help Arkansas to a 28-27 lead with 5:29 left.