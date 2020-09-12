Baylor and Houston are scheduled to play each other next Saturday, Sept. 19, in Waco, after both schools had football games postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the teams they were supposed to play.
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. at McLane Stadium. FOX is scheduled to broadcast the game.
The Bears had their scheduled opener Saturday against Louisiana Tech put off after the Bulldogs had a wide virus outbreak in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura affecting Ruston, Louisiana, last month.
Houston was supposed to play at Memphis Friday night. But the American Athletic Conference announced the postponement of that game Saturday, a day after Memphis paused football practice and all group activities for the team because a “number of individuals” with the program had tested positive for COVID-19.
Along with their agreement to play this year, Baylor and Houston will play a future home-and-home series.
The former Southwest Conference rivals haven’t played since 1995, the final year of that league.
Georgia Tech 16, Florida State 13
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — True freshman Jeff Sims, who was once a Florida State commitment, threw for 277 yards and a touchdown as Georgia Tech defeated the Seminoles 16-13 in both teams’ season opener on Saturday night.
Sims completed 24 of 35 passes and had two costly interceptions but the Jacksonville, Florida, native also ran for 64 yards and helped guide Georgia Tech to the season-opening win.
Jordan Mason also ran 14 times for 55 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown run.
The Seminoles used defense and special teams to stay in the game. Cornerback Asante Samuel had two interceptions and two pass break-ups for Florida State. Marvin Wilson blocked a pair of field-goal attempts, while Janarius Robinson blocked an extra-point attempt.
James Blackman completed 23 of 43 passes for 198 yards but he was largely ineffective after the Seminoles scored a touchdown and a field goal on their first two drives. Blackman connected with Keyshawn Helton for a 3-yard touchdown on Florida State’s opening drive.
Arkansas State 35, Kansas State 31
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Jonathan Adams Jr. caught three touchdown passes, including the game-winner with 38 seconds remaining, and Arkansas State defeated Kansas State 35-31 on Saturday.
Layne Hatcher threw a 17-yard pass to Adams for the winning score after the Wildcats (0-1) had taken a 31-28 lead on a Blake Lynch 35-yard field goal with 2:30 remaining.
Arkansas State (1-1) faked a punt that led to a pass interference call, keeping a drive alive and leading to a 5-yard TD pass to Adams from Logan Bonner for a 28-21 lead with just under 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Kansas State responded with Harry Trotter’s 5-yard touchdown run before Lynch’s go-ahead field goal.
Kansas State scored on its first possession on a 17-yard catch by Phillip Brooks following a blocked punt. The Wildcats scored on consecutive drives in the second quarter to take a 21-7 lead. Adams got the Red Wolves’ first TD on a 2-yard pass from Bonner.
Louisiana-Lafayette 31, No. 23 Iowa State 14
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Louisiana-Lafayette got kick and punt returns for touchdowns to help secure one of its biggest wins in program history, 24-14 win over No. 23 Iowa State on Saturday.
On a day when both offenses seemed overmatched, the Ragin’ Cajuns were ignited by Chris Smith’s 95-yard kickoff return in the second quarter and Eric Garror’s 83-yard punt return in the third.
Levi Lewis also threw a 78-yard scoring pass to Peter LeBlanc to give Louisiana-Lafayette a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter.
Louisiana-Lafayette beat a Top 25 opponent for the first time, having gone 0-26 against ranked foes away from home. The Ragin’ Cajuns’ only other win over a Top 25 team was in 1996 at home against Texas A&M.
The Ragin’ Cajuns limited Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy to 16-of-35 passing for 145 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception. It was ISU’s fewest passing yards in two years.
Iowa State’s Breece Hall rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
No. 18 North Carolina 31, Syracuse 6
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Javonte Williams ran for three fourth-quarter touchdowns and No. 18 North Carolina overcame a mistake-filled performance to beat Syracuse 31-6 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.
Michael Carter added 138 yards of total offense for the Tar Heels (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won in an empty home stadium after the school opted to open with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Tar Heels opened with a touchdown drive only to sputter well into the third quarter in a performance plagued by turnovers and penalties. But they gradually settled into a rhythm, looking much more like the team expected to be a contender in the ACC race.
By the fourth quarter, they were rolling, with Williams scoring from 1 yard out on the first play of the period followed by a 6-yard score on the next drive. And by the time he bounced off a tackler and scored on another 6-yard run, the Tar Heels had turned a 10-6 lead into a 25-point margin.
Syracuse’s offense did little well, generating little from its running game unless it came on quarterback Tommy DeVito scrambling to keep plays alive. But DeVito completed just 13 of 31 passes for 112 yards while taking seven sacks, as the Orange (0-1, 0-1) finished with 202 total yards.
West Virginia 56, Eastern Kentucky 10
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jarrett Doege threw three touchdown passes, Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield gave West Virginia’s running game a lift it hadn’t seen in quite some time, and the Mountaineers beat Eastern Kentucky 56-10 Saturday.
Brown and Sinkfield both finished with career highs of 123 yards and two rushing TDs in the Mountaineers’ season opener. It marked the first time that two West Virginia players went over 100 yards in the same game since the 2017 season.
West Virginia did not have a single 100-yard rusher last season and averaged just 73 yards per game as a team, the third worst in the Bowl Subdivision.
West Virginia overcame the suspension earlier in the day of 11 players for reasons that were undisclosed and not related to the coronavirus pandemic. Ten of those players were on offense, including starters at wide receiver and on the offensive line.
Doege also had TD tosses of 32 yards to Sam James and 8 yards to Bryce Ford-Wheaton. Doege finished 19 of 25 for 228 yards and sat out the second half.
Army 37, Louisiana-Monroe 7
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Christian Anderson and Jakobi Buchanan ran for two touchdowns apiece and Army beat Louisiana-Monroe 37-7 on Saturday.
Sandon McCoy, who scored three touchdowns in a season-opening 42-0 victory over Middle Tennessee State last weekend, added the 14th of his career with a 2-yard dive for a 14-0 first-quarter lead.
Anderson scored on a 5-yard keeper for the game’s first score. He added a 6-yarder for a 24-7 third-quarter lead. Buchanan scored on a 25-yard run in the third quarter and added a 40-yarder in the fourth quarter.
The Warhawks’ lone TD came on Colby Suits’ 6-yard pass to Malik Jackson with 2:12 left in the first half before Landon Salyers made it a 17-7 halftime lead with a 40-yard field with two seconds left.
The Black Knights (1-1) rushed for 436 yards, led by Buchanan with 106 yards on 11 carries. Anderson had 95 on 21 carries.
Suits thew for 148 yards and a score. The Warhawks (0-1) had only 200 yards offense, 163 through the air.
As was the case in Army’s 42-0 season-opening victory over Middle Tennessee State last weekend, attendance at Michie Stadium was limited to just Cadets.
No. 10 Notre Dame 27, Duke 13
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kyren Williams ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns in his first start, grad quarterback Ian Book threw for 263 yards and No. 10 Notre Dame beat Duke 27-13 on Saturday at rainy Notre Dame Stadium in the season and Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.
The speedy Williams, who saw limited action last season as a freshman, had 19 carries and also was Notre Dame’s leading receiver with two receptions for 93 yards, one a 75-yarder in the first half.
The victory was Notre Dame’s 19th straight at home and the first for the Fighting Irish in a conference after 132 years as an independent. Because of COVID-19, the Irish are playing this season as a member of the ACC. The school announced a crowd of 10,097, 90% of them students, attended the game in the 77,622-seat stadium where fans were wearing masks and socially distanced because of the pandemic.
The triumph also came on a day when the school announced a four-year contract extension for coach Brian Kelly, who is now 9-2 in openers at Notre Dame.
Book outdueled Duke grad quarterback Chase Brice, who threw for 259 yards on 20-of-37 passing and rushed for a touchdown in his debut for coach David Cutcliffe after transferring in from Clemson.
Book completed 19 of 31 passes, one a 17-yard TD pass to Avery Davis early in the fourth quarter that increased the Irish lead to 24-13. He rushed for just 12 yards on nine carries.
Notre Dame finished with a 439-334 edge in total offense, including a 176-75 advantage on the ground.
Pittsburgh 55, Austin Peay 0
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a touchdown pass and ran for another as Pittsburgh scored on each of its first six possessions in its season opener, and raced to a 55-0 victory over Austin Peay at Heinz Field on Saturday.
Pickett and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple spread the love around as Pickett threw to seven receivers and six players scored touchdowns during the Panthers’ offensive explosion.
A Paris Ford interception set up Pitt’s first score, a 1-yard Daniel Carter plunge. Pickett connected with Shocky Jaques-Louis on a 68-yard strike before scrambling into the end zone from six yards out to score on Pitt’s second drive. He then connected with wide-open Maryland transfer DJ Turner for a 51-yard score.
After that, Whipple turned over the offense to the running game, with Vincent Davis scoring on a one-yard rush,