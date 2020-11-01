The Top Twenty Five
The Associated Press
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Clemson (33) 7-0 1515 1
2. Alabama (29) 6-0 1513 2
3. Ohio St. 2-0 1430 3
4. Notre Dame 6-0 1351 4
5. Georgia 4-1 1289 5
6. Cincinnati 5-0 1199 7
7. Texas A&M 4-1 1156 8
8. Florida 3-1 1066 10
9. BYU 7-0 1014 11
10. Wisconsin 1-0 985 9
11. Miami 5-1 946 12
12. Oregon 0-0 831 14
13. Indiana 2-0 765 17
14. Oklahoma St. 4-1 760 6
15. Coastal Carolina 6-0 527 20
16. Marshall 5-0 523 19
17. Iowa St. 4-2 427 23
18. SMU 6-1 420 22
19. Oklahoma 4-2 405 24
20. Southern Cal 0-0 354 21
21. Boise St. 2-0 336 25
22. Texas 4-2 190 -
23. Michigan 1-1 151 13
24. Auburn 4-2 144 -
25. Liberty 6-0 118 -
Others receiving votes: Northwestern 106, Louisiana-Lafayette 101, North Carolina 92, Penn St. 87, Tulsa 73, Army 57, Kansas St. 51, West Virginia 44, Utah 44, Washington 21, Purdue 15, Virginia Tech 11, San Diego St. 8, Arizona St. 7, Appalachian St. 6, Wake Forest 5, Michigan St. 4, California 3.
---
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 1, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Clemson (43) 7-0 1527 1
2. Alabama (17) 6-0 1503 2
3. Ohio State (2) 2-0 1407 3
4. Notre Dame 6-0 1358 4
5. Georgia 4-1 1304 5
6. Cincinnati 5-0 1157 7
7. Texas A&M 4-1 1154 8
8. Florida 3-1 1101 9
9. Brigham Young 7-0 1025 10
10. Miami 5-1 964 12
11. Wisconsin 1-0 908 11
12. Oklahoma State 4-1 783 6
13. Indiana 2-0 730 19
14. Oregon 0-0 725 15
15. Marshall 5-0 473 18
16. Coastal Carolina 6-0 464 21
17. Iowa State 4-2 433 22
18. SMU 6-1 421 23
19. Oklahoma 4-2 413 24
20. Southern Cal 0-0 365 20
21. Auburn 4-2 246 26
22. Army 6-1 208 25
23. Boise State 2-0 204 29
24. North Carolina 4-2 192 13
25. Michigan 1-1 141 14
Dropped out: No. 16 Kansas State (4-2); No. 17 Penn State (0-2).
Others receiving votes: Texas (4-2) 115; Northwestern (2-0) 112; Liberty (6-0) 92; Louisiana-Lafayette (5-1) 90; Kansas State (4-2) 64; Utah (0-0) 57; Penn State (0-2) 56; Purdue (2-0) 55; West Virginia (4-2) 49; Virginia Tech (4-2) 37; Appalachian State (4-1) 32; Tulsa (3-1) 29; Missouri (2-3) 23; Boston College (4-3) 20; North Carolina State (4-2) 16; Kentucky (2-4) 13; Memphis (3-2) 12; Wake Forest (4-2) 11; Tennessee (2-3) 11; Arizona State (0-0) 11; Michigan State (1-1) 9; California (0-0) 9; South Carolina (2-3) 8; Arkansas (2-3) 8; Nevada (2-0) 3; San Diego State (2-0) 1; Central Florida (4-2) 1.