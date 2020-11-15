The Top Twenty Five

The Associated Press

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (60) 6-0 1548 1

2. Notre Dame (1) 8-0 1467 2

3. Ohio St. (1) 3-0 1445 3

4. Clemson 7-1 1355 4

5. Texas A&M 5-1 1240 5

6. Florida 5-1 1222 6

7. Cincinnati 7-0 1198 7

8. BYU 8-0 1094 8

9. Indiana 4-0 997 10

10. Wisconsin 2-0 950 13

11. Oregon 2-0 949 11

12. Miami 7-1 940 9

13. Georgia 4-2 824 12

14. Oklahoma St. 5-1 750 14

15. Coastal Carolina 7-0 557 15

15. Marshall 7-0 557 16

17. Iowa St. 5-2 498 17

18. Oklahoma 5-2 497 18

19. Northwestern 4-0 378 23

20. Southern Cal 2-0 377 20

21. Liberty 8-0 307 22

22. Texas 5-2 296 21

23. Auburn 4-2 187 24

24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 177 25

25. Tulsa 4-1 155 -

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona St. 9, Boise St. 6, San Jose St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1.

---

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 15, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (57) 6-0 1545 1

2. Notre Dame (3) 8-0 1468 2

3. Ohio State (2) 3-0 1430 3

4. Clemson 7-1 1349 4

5. Florida 5-1 1232 5

6. Texas A&M 5-1 1230 6

7. Cincinnati 7-0 1168 7

8. Brigham Young 8-0 1100 8

9. Miami 7-1 987 9

10. Indiana 4-0 983 10

11. Georgia 4-2 879 11

12. Wisconsin 2-0 853 14

13. Oregon 2-0 879 12

14. Oklahoma State 5-1 790 13

15. Marshall 7-0 572 15

16. Iowa State 5-2 543 16

17. Oklahoma 5-2 492 18

18. Coastal Carolina 7-0 485 17

19. Southern California 2-0 384 20

20. Northwestern 4-0 362 23

21. Auburn 4-2 317 21

22. Liberty 8-0 305 22

23. Texas 5-2 219 24

24. North Carolina 6-2 153 26

25. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 137 27

Dropped out: No. 19 Southern Methodist (7-2); No. 25 Army (6-2).

Others receiving votes: Tulsa (4-1) 67; Utah (0-0) 35; Southern Methodist (7-2) 28; Appalachian State (6-1) 24; Purdue (2-1) 22; Missouri (2-3) 19; Kentucky (3-4) 19; Arkansas (3-4) 13; Nevada (4-0) 12; San Jose State (4-0) 11; Boise State (3-1) 11; Army (6-2) 11; Memphis (4-2) 10; Maryland (2-1) 10; Boston College (5-4) 10; Tennessee (2-4) 6; Washington (1-0) 4; Kansas State (4-3) 3; Colorado (2-0) 3.

