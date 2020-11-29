The Top Twenty Five

The Associated Press

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (62) 8-0 1550 1

2. Notre Dame 9-0 1481 2

3. Ohio St. 4-0 1403 3

4. Clemson 8-1 1392 4

5. Texas A&M 6-1 1262 5

6. Florida 7-1 1226 6

7. Cincinnati 8-0 1204 7

8. BYU 9-0 1113 8

9. Miami 7-1 991 10

10. Indiana 5-1 984 12

11. Georgia 6-2 919 13

12. Iowa St. 7-2 873 15

13. Oklahoma 6-2 815 14

14. Coastal Carolina 9-0 694 16

15. Marshall 7-0 600 17

16. Northwestern 5-1 577 11

17. Southern Cal 3-0 540 19

18. Wisconsin 2-1 531 18

19. Oklahoma St. 6-2 426 21

20. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1 352 23

21. Oregon 3-1 326 9

22. Tulsa 5-1 244 24

23. Washington 3-0 218 -

24. Iowa 4-2 119 -

25. Liberty 9-1 67 -

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 65, Buffalo 56, Texas 39, Auburn 25, Colorado 21, NC State 11, Boise St. 8, San Jose St. 8, SMU 8, Oregon St. 1, UCF 1.

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 29, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (59) 8-0 1547 1

2. Notre Dame (2) 9-1 1479 2

3. Clemson 8-1 1391 4

4. Ohio State (1) 4-0 1382 3

5. Florida 7-1 1255 5

6. Texas A&M 6-1 1254 6

7. Cincinnati 8-0 1177 7

8. Brigham Young 9-0 1073 8

9. Miami 7-1 1026 9

10. Georgia 6-2 972 10

11. Indiana 5-1 934 12

12. Iowa State 7-2 855 15

13. Oklahoma 6-2 816 14

14. Coastal Carolina 9-0 625 17

15. Marshall 7-0 615 16

16. Southern California 3-0 581 18

17. Northwestern 5-1 535 13

18. Oklahoma State 6-2 469 22

19. Wisconsin 2-1 459 20

20. Oregon 3-1 343 11

21. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1 293 24

22. Tulsa 5-1 228 25

23. Washington 3-0 186 NR

24. Iowa 4-2 125 NR

25. Liberty 9-1 87 NR

Dropped out: No. 19 Auburn (5-3); No. 21 Texas (5-3); No. 23 North Carolina (6-3).

Others receiving votes: Auburn (5-3) 75; North Carolina (6-3) 68; Missouri (4-3) 43; Texas (5-3) 40; North Carolina State (7-3) 40; Appalachian State (7-2) 33; Buffalo (4-0) 29; Colorado (3-0) 27; San Jose State (4-0) 19; Memphis (6-2) 17; Boise State (4-1) 15; Nevada (5-1) 14; Boston College (6-4) 10; Army (7-2) 6; Mississippi (4-4) 3; West Virginia (5-3) 2; Florida Atlantic (5-1) 1; Central Florida (6-3) 1.

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recommended for you