The Top Twenty Five
The Associated Press
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (62) 8-0 1550 1
2. Notre Dame 9-0 1481 2
3. Ohio St. 4-0 1403 3
4. Clemson 8-1 1392 4
5. Texas A&M 6-1 1262 5
6. Florida 7-1 1226 6
7. Cincinnati 8-0 1204 7
8. BYU 9-0 1113 8
9. Miami 7-1 991 10
10. Indiana 5-1 984 12
11. Georgia 6-2 919 13
12. Iowa St. 7-2 873 15
13. Oklahoma 6-2 815 14
14. Coastal Carolina 9-0 694 16
15. Marshall 7-0 600 17
16. Northwestern 5-1 577 11
17. Southern Cal 3-0 540 19
18. Wisconsin 2-1 531 18
19. Oklahoma St. 6-2 426 21
20. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1 352 23
21. Oregon 3-1 326 9
22. Tulsa 5-1 244 24
23. Washington 3-0 218 -
24. Iowa 4-2 119 -
25. Liberty 9-1 67 -
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 65, Buffalo 56, Texas 39, Auburn 25, Colorado 21, NC State 11, Boise St. 8, San Jose St. 8, SMU 8, Oregon St. 1, UCF 1.
Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 29, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (59) 8-0 1547 1
2. Notre Dame (2) 9-1 1479 2
3. Clemson 8-1 1391 4
4. Ohio State (1) 4-0 1382 3
5. Florida 7-1 1255 5
6. Texas A&M 6-1 1254 6
7. Cincinnati 8-0 1177 7
8. Brigham Young 9-0 1073 8
9. Miami 7-1 1026 9
10. Georgia 6-2 972 10
11. Indiana 5-1 934 12
12. Iowa State 7-2 855 15
13. Oklahoma 6-2 816 14
14. Coastal Carolina 9-0 625 17
15. Marshall 7-0 615 16
16. Southern California 3-0 581 18
17. Northwestern 5-1 535 13
18. Oklahoma State 6-2 469 22
19. Wisconsin 2-1 459 20
20. Oregon 3-1 343 11
21. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1 293 24
22. Tulsa 5-1 228 25
23. Washington 3-0 186 NR
24. Iowa 4-2 125 NR
25. Liberty 9-1 87 NR
Dropped out: No. 19 Auburn (5-3); No. 21 Texas (5-3); No. 23 North Carolina (6-3).
Others receiving votes: Auburn (5-3) 75; North Carolina (6-3) 68; Missouri (4-3) 43; Texas (5-3) 40; North Carolina State (7-3) 40; Appalachian State (7-2) 33; Buffalo (4-0) 29; Colorado (3-0) 27; San Jose State (4-0) 19; Memphis (6-2) 17; Boise State (4-1) 15; Nevada (5-1) 14; Boston College (6-4) 10; Army (7-2) 6; Mississippi (4-4) 3; West Virginia (5-3) 2; Florida Atlantic (5-1) 1; Central Florida (6-3) 1.