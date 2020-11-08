The Top Twenty Five

The Associated Press

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (59) 6-0 1547 2

2. Notre Dame (2) 7-0 1464 4

3. Ohio St. (1) 3-0 1449 3

4. Clemson 7-1 1355 1

5. Texas A&M 5-1 1223 7

6. Florida 4-1 1213 8

7. Cincinnati 6-0 1208 6

8. BYU 8-0 1101 9

9. Miami 6-1 958 11

10. Indiana 3-0 956 13

11. Oregon 1-0 948 12

12. Georgia 4-2 861 5

13. Wisconsin 1-0 852 10

14. Oklahoma St. 5-1 762 14

15. Coastal Carolina 7-0 551 15

16. Marshall 6-0 534 16

17. Iowa St. 5-2 491 17

18. Oklahoma 5-2 467 19

19. SMU 7-1 456 18

20. Southern Cal 1-0 395 20

21. Texas 5-2 265 22

22. Liberty 7-0 260 25

23. Northwestern 3-0 250 -

24. Auburn 4-2 184 24

25. Louisiana-Lafayette 6-1 118 -

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 85, Army 54, Tulsa 47, Utah 33, Washington 21, Arizona St. 11, Purdue 8, Wake Forest 6, Boise St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, California 3, Maryland 3, Nevada 1.

---

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 8, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (55) 6-0 1542 2

2. Notre Dame (4) 7-0 1461 4

3. Ohio State (3) 3-0 1443 3

4. Clemson 7-1 1340 1

5. Florida 4-1 1230 8

6. Texas A&M 5-1 1229 7

7. Cincinnati 6-0 1172 6

8. Brigham Young 8-0 1112 9

9. Miami 6-1 995 10

10. Indiana 3-0 901 13

11. Georgia 4-2 840 5

12. Oregon 1-0 828 14

13. Oklahoma State 5-1 823 12

14. Wisconsin 1-0 778 11

15. Marshall 6-0 534 15

16. Iowa State 5-2 530 17

17. Coastal Carolina 7-0 495 16

18. Oklahoma 5-2 476 19

19. Southern Methodist 7-1 448 18

20. Southern California 1-0 334 20

21. Auburn 4-2 305 21

22. Liberty 7-0 234 NR

23. Northwestern 3-0 218 NR

24. Texas 5-2 187 NR

25. Army 6-1 181 22

Dropped out: No. 23 Boise State (2-1); No. 24 North Carolina (5-2); No. 25 Michigan (1-2).

Others receiving votes: North Carolina (5-2) 174; Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1) 81; Utah (0-0) 45; Purdue (2-0) 43; Appalachian State (5-1) 25; Arkansas (3-3) 23; Missouri (2-3) 18; Wake Forest (4-2) 15; Boston College (5-3) 15; Memphis (4-2) 12; Kentucky (2-4) 12; Tulsa (3-1) 11; Maryland (2-1) 10; Tennessee (2-4) 6; Nevada (3-0) 5; Michigan (1-2) 5; San Jose State (3-0) 4; Kansas State (4-3) 4; Boise State (2-1) 4; Virginia Tech (4-3) 2.

