The Top Twenty Five
The Associated Press
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Clemson (59) 4-0 1546 1
2. Alabama (2) 3-0 1463 2
3. Georgia (1) 3-0 1430 3
4. Notre Dame 3-0 1317 5
5. North Carolina 3-0 1190 8
6. Ohio St. 0-0 1152 6
7. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1069 10
8. Cincinnati 3-0 971 11
9. Penn St. 0-0 970 9
10. Florida 2-1 904 4
11. Texas A&M 2-1 883 21
12. Oregon 0-0 817 12
13. Miami 3-1 789 7
14. BYU 4-0 708 15
15. Auburn 2-1 702 13
16. Wisconsin 0-0 633 16
17. SMU 4-0 522 18
18. Tennessee 2-1 462 14
19. Michigan 0-0 417 20
20. Iowa St. 3-1 404 24
21. Louisiana-Lafayette 3-0 341 23
22. Kansas St. 3-1 301 -
23. Virginia Tech 2-1 198 19
24. Minnesota 0-0 177 25
25. Southern Cal 0-0 124 -
Others receiving votes: Marshall 105, NC State 86, Oklahoma 71, Tulsa 61, UCF 57, Boston College 42, Coastal Carolina 37, UAB 29, Utah 29, Iowa 28, West Virginia 25, Army 20, Memphis 12, Air Force 11, Liberty 8, Mississippi 6, Arizona St. 6, Texas 5, Houston 5, LSU 5, Washington 4, Missouri 2, Virginia 2, Louisiana Tech 2, Indiana 1, TCU 1.
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 11, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Clemson (55) 4-0 1543 1
2. Alabama (5) 3-0 1478 2
3. Georgia 3-0 1424 3
4. Notre Dame 3-0 1332 5
5. Ohio State (2) 0-0 1194 6
6. North Carolina 3-0 1175 9
7. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1056 10
8. Penn St. 0-0 1005 8
9. Florida 2-1 928 3
10. Cincinnati 3-0 906 11
11. Texas A&M 2-1 801 20
12. Miami 3-1 795 7
13. Brigham Young 4-0 759 15
14. Auburn 2-1 735 13
15. Wisconsin 0-0 687 14
16. Oregon 0-0 646 17
17. Tennessee 2-1 505 12
18. SMU 4-0 464 21
19. Michigan 0-0 454 19
20. Iowa St. 3-1 372 24
21. Louisiana-Lafayette 3-0 280 23
22. Kansas St. 3-1 276 29
23. Virginia Tech 2-1 156 18
24. Southern California 0-0 147 28
25. Minnesota 0-0 146 26
Dropped out: No. 16 LSU (1-2); No. 22 Texas (2-2); No. 25 Central Florida (2-1).
Others receiving votes: Central Florida (2-1) 93; North Carolina State (3-1) 89; Oklahoma (2-2) 87; Marshall (3-0) 73; Boston College (3-1) 68; Iowa (0-0) 53; Coastal Carolina (3-0) 48; Utah (0-0) 44; West Virginia (2-1) 39; Alabama-Birmingham (3-1) 38; Army (4-1) 37; Boise State (0-0) 36; Tulsa (1-1) 20; Mississippi State (1-2) 20; Memphis (1-1) 17; TCU (1-2) 16; Mississippi (1-2) 13; Air Force (1-0) 13; Arizona State (0-0) 12; Liberty (4-0) 8; Kentucky (1-2) 8; Texas (2-2) 7; Houston (1-0) 7; California (0-0) 7; Washington (0-0) 6; Stanford (0-0) 6; Missouri (1-2) 6; Nebraska (0-0) 5; Louisiana Tech (3-1) 5; LSU (1-2) 4; Arkansas (1-2) 1.