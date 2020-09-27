The Top Twenty Five

The Associated Press

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Clemson (55) 2-0 1542 1

2. Alabama (3) 1-0 1473 2

3. Florida 1-0 1324 5

4. Georgia 1-0 1310 4

5. Notre Dame 2-0 1231 7

6. Ohio St. (4) 0-0 1169 -

7. Auburn 1-0 1133 8

8. Miami 3-0 1045 12

9. Texas 2-0 862 8

10. Penn St. 0-0 840 -

11. UCF 2-0 743 13

12. North Carolina 1-0 734 11

13. Texas A&M 1-0 705 10

14. Oregon 0-0 651 -

15. Cincinnati 2-0 646 14

16. Mississippi St. 1-0 590 -

17. Oklahoma St. 2-0 555 15

18. Oklahoma 1-1 535 3

19. Wisconsin 0-0 510 -

20. LSU 0-1 401 6

21. Tennessee 1-0 377 16

22. BYU 2-0 295 18

23. Michigan 0-0 277 -

24. Pittsburgh 3-0 248 21

25. Memphis 1-0 196 17

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 195, Louisiana-Lafayette 126, Minnesota 110, Southern Cal 104, Kansas St. 60, SMU 37, Marshall 31, Baylor 22, Iowa 16, Utah 14, Virginia 12, Arkansas St. 11, UAB 5, Washington 4, Kentucky 4, Louisville 4, Army 3.

---

USA Today Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 27, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Clemson (42) 2-0 1194 1

2. Alabama (4) 1-0 1144 2

3. Florida 1-0 1038 6

4. Georgia 1-0 1006 3

5. Notre Dame 2-0 971 7

6. Ohio State (2) 0-0 890 10

7. Auburn 1-0 889 8

8. Miami 3-0 795 14

9. Texas 2-0 745 9

10. Penn State 0-0 589 13

11. North Carolina 1-0 578 12

12. Central Florida 2-0 577 15

13. Texas A&M 1-0 561 11

14. Mississippi St. 1-0 492 NR

15. Cincinnati 2-0 480 16

16. Oklahoma 1-1 473 3

17. LSU 0-1 445 5

18. Wisconsin 0-0 438 17

19. Oklahoma St. 2-0 374 18

20. Tennessee 1-0 321 21

21. Michigan 0-0 271 19

22. Brigham Young 2-0 260 23

23. Virginia Tech 1-0 215 24

24. Memphis 1-0 210 20

25. Pittsburgh 3-0 179 NR

Others receiving votes: Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0) 108; Minnesota (0-0) 106; SMU (3-0) 46; Kansas State (1-1) 33; Iowa (0-0) 32; Virginia (1-0) 29; Baylor (1-0) 25; Marshall (2-0) 22; Kentucky (0-1) 17; Arkansas St. (1-1) 16; Boston College (2-0) 9; South Carolina (0-1) 6; Nebraska (0-0) 4; Alabama-Birmingham (2-1) 3; Coastal Carolina (2-0) 3; Army (2-1) 3; Louisiana Tech (2-0) 2; Mississippi (0-1) 1.

