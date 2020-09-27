The Top Twenty Five
The Associated Press
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Clemson (55) 2-0 1542 1
2. Alabama (3) 1-0 1473 2
3. Florida 1-0 1324 5
4. Georgia 1-0 1310 4
5. Notre Dame 2-0 1231 7
6. Ohio St. (4) 0-0 1169 -
7. Auburn 1-0 1133 8
8. Miami 3-0 1045 12
9. Texas 2-0 862 8
10. Penn St. 0-0 840 -
11. UCF 2-0 743 13
12. North Carolina 1-0 734 11
13. Texas A&M 1-0 705 10
14. Oregon 0-0 651 -
15. Cincinnati 2-0 646 14
16. Mississippi St. 1-0 590 -
17. Oklahoma St. 2-0 555 15
18. Oklahoma 1-1 535 3
19. Wisconsin 0-0 510 -
20. LSU 0-1 401 6
21. Tennessee 1-0 377 16
22. BYU 2-0 295 18
23. Michigan 0-0 277 -
24. Pittsburgh 3-0 248 21
25. Memphis 1-0 196 17
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 195, Louisiana-Lafayette 126, Minnesota 110, Southern Cal 104, Kansas St. 60, SMU 37, Marshall 31, Baylor 22, Iowa 16, Utah 14, Virginia 12, Arkansas St. 11, UAB 5, Washington 4, Kentucky 4, Louisville 4, Army 3.
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 27, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Clemson (42) 2-0 1194 1
2. Alabama (4) 1-0 1144 2
3. Florida 1-0 1038 6
4. Georgia 1-0 1006 3
5. Notre Dame 2-0 971 7
6. Ohio State (2) 0-0 890 10
7. Auburn 1-0 889 8
8. Miami 3-0 795 14
9. Texas 2-0 745 9
10. Penn State 0-0 589 13
11. North Carolina 1-0 578 12
12. Central Florida 2-0 577 15
13. Texas A&M 1-0 561 11
14. Mississippi St. 1-0 492 NR
15. Cincinnati 2-0 480 16
16. Oklahoma 1-1 473 3
17. LSU 0-1 445 5
18. Wisconsin 0-0 438 17
19. Oklahoma St. 2-0 374 18
20. Tennessee 1-0 321 21
21. Michigan 0-0 271 19
22. Brigham Young 2-0 260 23
23. Virginia Tech 1-0 215 24
24. Memphis 1-0 210 20
25. Pittsburgh 3-0 179 NR
Others receiving votes: Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0) 108; Minnesota (0-0) 106; SMU (3-0) 46; Kansas State (1-1) 33; Iowa (0-0) 32; Virginia (1-0) 29; Baylor (1-0) 25; Marshall (2-0) 22; Kentucky (0-1) 17; Arkansas St. (1-1) 16; Boston College (2-0) 9; South Carolina (0-1) 6; Nebraska (0-0) 4; Alabama-Birmingham (2-1) 3; Coastal Carolina (2-0) 3; Army (2-1) 3; Louisiana Tech (2-0) 2; Mississippi (0-1) 1.