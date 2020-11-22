The Top Twenty Five
The Associated Press
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (62) 7-0 1550 1
2. Notre Dame 8-0 1471 2
3. Ohio St. 4-0 1440 3
4. Clemson 7-1 1358 4
5. Texas A&M 5-1 1249 5
6. Florida 6-1 1223 6
7. Cincinnati 8-0 1201 7
8. BYU 9-0 1109 8
9. Oregon 3-0 951 11
10. Miami 7-1 936 12
11. Northwestern 5-0 922 19
12. Indiana 4-1 899 9
13. Georgia 5-2 828 13
14. Oklahoma 6-2 693 18
15. Iowa St. 6-2 658 17
16. Coastal Carolina 8-0 622 15
17. Marshall 7-0 542 15
18. Wisconsin 2-1 540 10
19. Southern Cal 3-0 461 20
20. Texas 5-2 321 22
21. Oklahoma St. 5-2 289 14
22. Auburn 5-2 259 23
23. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 218 24
24. Tulsa 5-1 164 25
25. North Carolina 6-2 108 -
Others receiving votes: Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise St. 6, FAU 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose St. 3.
---
Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 22, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (59) 7-0 1547 1
2. Notre Dame (2) 8-0 1469 2
3. Ohio State (1) 4-0 1425 3
4. Clemson 7-1 1353 4
5. Florida 6-1 1256 5
6. Texas A&M 5-1 1241 6
7. Cincinnati 8-0 1166 7
8. Brigham Young 9-0 1103 8
9. Miami 7-1 1005 9
10. Georgia 5-2 897 11
11. Oregon 3-0 876 13
12. Indiana 4-1 821 10
13. Northwestern 5-0 813 20
14. Oklahoma 6-2 756 17
15. Iowa State 6-2 685 16
16. Marshall 7-0 563 15
17. Coastal Carolina 8-0 530 18
18. Southern California 3-0 508 19
19. Auburn 5-2 427 21
20. Wisconsin 2-1 409 12
21. Texas 5-2 306 23
22. Oklahoma State 5-2 299 14
23. North Carolina 6-2 205 24
24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 165 25
25. Tulsa 5-1 120 26
Dropped out: No. 22 Liberty (8-1).
Others receiving votes: Nevada (5-0) 39; Liberty (8-1) 27; Missouri (3-3) 24; Washington (2-0) 17; San Jose State (4-0) 13; Maryland (2-1) 13; North Carolina State (6-3) 12; Boston College (5-4) 12; Boise State (4-1) 11; SMU (7-2) 10; Memphis (5-2) 9; Army (7-2) 6; Appalachian State (6-2) 6; LSU (3-3) 3; Purdue (2-2) 2; Iowa (3-2) 1.